Mysterious Object Addressed to Trump Falls Out of Sky – ‘NOT A BOMB’

By Chris White
at 2:58pm
A strange package that fell from the sky over New Jersey contained a message supposedly from NASA wishing President Donald Trump a “great round of golf” during his visit to the Garden State.

South Brunswick police say the package was hissing and included a note that said: “NASA Atmospheric Research Instrument NOT A BOMB!” If this lands near the President, we at NASA wish him a great round of golf”

The package, which descended to the ground Tuesday, was part of a program designed to measure ozone, NASA told a local news outlet in South Brunswick. A summer student employee jotted the message on one of the balloons in the program in “misguided attempt to be lighthearted,” the agency noted.

Trump signed a policy measure in 2017 directing NASA to resume its exploration of the moon and Mars, a significant change from NASA’s former mission, which largely entailed the study of Earth.

The policy marks a reversal of former President Barack Obama’s orders to shut down many elements of the space program.

NASA, along with managing U.S. space flight, is also responsible for measuring the ozone and the degree with which climate change is affecting the Earth’s temperature.

