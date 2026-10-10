ICE deported a new batch of convicted gang members, killers, and sex offenders last week, and the agency posted two more sets of arrests in the days that followed.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the agency would not let the country become a sanctuary for illegal aliens and would not apologize for the arrests. The names in the release belonged to people already ordered to be removed — several of them years ago — who were still here.

Manuel Barahona-Rivera, a Honduran MS-13 member, was deported on Sept. 30. DHS said he had convictions for second-degree murder and marijuana possession, and a final removal order from Oct. 14, 2005. His entry date and place were unknown.

Jose Balmory Ramirez Rodriguez, a Salvadoran MS-13 member, was deported Oct. 2. His record included first-degree manslaughter, dangerous contraband in prison, and third-degree assault. He crossed the Texas border in February 2001 and was ordered to be removed in February 2007. He was deported that month but later came back into the United States.

Jorge Andres Chirinos, a Mexican suspected of membership in the 116 gang, was deported on Sept. 30. DHS listed convictions for second-degree murder and terroristic threats. He claimed that he entered in 2002, and his removal order was issued on Sept. 23, 2026.

Jose Refugio Rangel Machuca, a Mexican member of Compton Varrio 70s, was deported on Oct. 2. DHS said he had two attempted murder convictions, plus counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and receiving stolen property. His removal order was dated Sept. 22.

Jaime Ramirez-Diaz, a Mexican suspected Sinaloa cartel member, was deported on Sept. 29. His convictions were felony armed robbery and shoplifting. A removal order from Aug. 21, 2014, had not kept him out of the United States.

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Ever Magdiel Mejia-Vasquez, a Honduran suspected Maravilla Salva Trucha member, was deported on Oct. 2. DHS listed possession of cocaine base for sale, assault with a firearm, first-degree robbery, and criminal threats. His removal order was from Aug. 19.

Pedro Ruiz-Cisneros, a Mexican Barrio Azteca member, was deported on Oct. 2 after five earlier removals in 1994, 2003, 2009, 2014, and 2018. His convictions included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, theft, and illegal re-entry into the United States. The removal order dated to March 18, 2003.

Maria Solis-Iriqui, a Mexican suspected Crips member, was deported on Oct. 1. DHS listed felony assault, felony property damage, theft, and drug possession. She said she entered in June 1991.

Marvin Ernesto Leon-Ceron, a Salvadoran MS-13 member, was deported on Sept. 29 with a second-degree assault conviction and arrests for disorderly conduct and failing to obey an order.

Isidro Cruz-Estefina, a Mexican Latin Kings member, was deported on Sept. 30 after earlier removals in 2004 and 2009. His record included burglary, resisting an officer, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The same week, DHS posted arrests that had not yet become removals. On Wednesday, the department said the previous day’s take included pedophiles, animal abusers, and drug traffickers.

Every day criminal illegal aliens across America are arrested by patriotic men and women of @ICEgov. Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, animal abusers, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats from our communities. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 7, 2026



On Thursday, DHS posted another day’s arrests and said there would be no sanctuary for those taken into custody.

If you are in this country illegally, we will find, arrest, and remove you from our nation. There will be no sanctuary for illegal aliens. Yesterday, the brave patriots of @ICEgov arrested illegal alien murderers, sexual predators, and kidnappers from our communities. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 8, 2026

That batch of arrestees included those with convictions for murder, assault on an officer, firearm possession, abduction, strangulation, and possession with intent to distribute.

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