Nancy Drew Children’s Books Being Remade To Support LGBT Agenda

“Nancy Drew” is joining the social justice movement after getting a queer makeover in a new comic books series that will be released June 13.

The first chapter of a new “Nancy Drew” comic book series called “The Case of a Cold Case” is set to add an LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere to the popular teen detective mystery novels, according to The U.K. Guardian.

The comics books will feature a feminist Nancy Drew and characters from diverse backgrounds, including her best friend “George,” who is openly a lesbian.

“We’re seeing a real surge in female heroines and huge franchises based around women, and in the real world there feels as if there’s almost a zeitgeist around women,” author Kelly Thompson told The Advocate.

“It’s a complex and interesting time to be a woman.”

“Just being women making comics about women is a statement in and of itself right now,” said Jenn St-Onge, the openly queer illustrator of the Nancy Drew series.

A queer, diverse Nancy Drew: is this how to keep children's classics alive? https://t.co/YimFLn2cUD — Guardian Books (@GuardianBooks) June 6, 2018

“Very few people only encounter straight, white, cisgender, able-bodied people every day, and books that only show that world increasingly feel anachronistic at best, or exclusionary at worst,” wrote Kaite Welsh for The Guardian.

Marvel also joined in on revamping its popular “Archie” series by adding queer characters.

The comic book series debuted Jughead as asexual in 2016, Vulture reported.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Jenn St-Onge by email, but no comments were given by the time of publication.

