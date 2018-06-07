SECTIONS
Culture
Print

Nancy Drew Children’s Books Being Remade To Support LGBT Agenda

By Gabrielle Okun
June 7, 2018 at 2:20pm

Print

“Nancy Drew” is joining the social justice movement after getting a queer makeover in a new comic books series that will be released June 13.

The first chapter of a new “Nancy Drew” comic book series called “The Case of a Cold Case” is set to add an LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere to the popular teen detective mystery novels, according to The U.K. Guardian.

The comics books will feature a feminist Nancy Drew and characters from diverse backgrounds, including her best friend “George,” who is openly a lesbian.

“We’re seeing a real surge in female heroines and huge franchises based around women, and in the real world there feels as if there’s almost a zeitgeist around women,” author Kelly Thompson told The Advocate.

“It’s a complex and interesting time to be a woman.”

TRENDING: Rand Paul: Obama Admin Sought To Criminally ‘Entrap’ Trump Campaign

“Just being women making comics about women is a statement in and of itself right now,” said Jenn St-Onge, the openly queer illustrator of the Nancy Drew series.

“Very few people only encounter straight, white, cisgender, able-bodied people every day, and books that only show that world increasingly feel anachronistic at best, or exclusionary at worst,” wrote Kaite Welsh for The Guardian.

Marvel also joined in on revamping its popular “Archie” series by adding queer characters.

Do you think it's wrong to try to encourage children to support the LGBT agenda?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The comic book series debuted Jughead as asexual in 2016, Vulture reported.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Jenn St-Onge by email, but no comments were given by the time of publication.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: homosexual agenda, LGBT

By: Gabrielle Okun on June 7, 2018 at 2:20pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Melania Trump

Melania Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks, Honors Gold Star Families at White House

Chris Agee

bill clinton

#MeToo Corners Bill Clinton at Book Signing

Randy DeSoto

Rolling Stone Writer Speculates Why Melania is Missing, Says She’s ‘Concealing Abuse’ of Husband

Kelsey Harkness

Obama-Era School Policy Caused 9-Year-Old to Become Suicidal, Parents Claim

Associated Press

donald trump, melania trump

After Weeks of Press Speculation and ‘Rough Patch,’ Melania Returns to Public Role

Chris Agee

Turning Tide: Giuliani Goes on the Offensive Against Stormy Daniels

Randy DeSoto

Kristian Saucier

Ex-Navy Sailor Suing Obama, Comey After Being Pardoned by Trump

Scott Kelnhofer

Report: James Comey ‘Defied Authority’ While Serving as FBI Director

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.