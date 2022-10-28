'Where Is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi Might Not Have Been His Attacker's Main Target

A home intruder was trying to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, early Friday morning, a source told CNN.

The attacker reportedly broke into the couple’s San Francisco residence while the speaker was in Washington with her security detail.

The source told CNN the intruder yelled, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” when he confronted her husband.

The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was in search for the Speaker of the House, a source tells @jamiegangel. The intruder confronted the speaker’s husband in their San Francisco home shouting “where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 28, 2022

The individual assaulted Paul Pelosi using a hammer, sources told CNN.

The attacker was brought into San Francisco Police Department custody, and his motives are under investigation, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement Friday morning.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

