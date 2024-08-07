The true beliefs of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are becoming clearer by the day as the highest executive in the Land of 10,000 Lakes finds himself in the national spotlight after being tapped as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

In the days since Harris’ decision, old videos and quotes from Walz are appearing at the forefront of public discourse as Americans try to figure out exactly who the governor is.

A recently-resurfaced clip hints how extremely “progressive” Walz is, a position he admits is too radical for some Democrats.

“My record is so pro-choice, Nancy Pelosi asked me if I should tone it down,” Walz said during a 2018 campaign event as he was running for governor. “I stand with Planned Parenthood, and we won’t!”

Walz’ embrace of Planned Parenthood and the murderous act of abortion doesn’t appear to be posturing, but a genuine belief he holds.

In 2023, the governor and other Minnesota Democrats were responsible for rolling back pro-life legislation enacted by Republicans in the previous years, empowering abortion and the people who provide the deadly procedure.

Among the restrictions removed were a parental consent requirement and a short waiting period.

“If elected, a Harris-Walz Administration would push for the most extreme abortion agenda policies of any administration,” National Right to Life President Carol Tobias said. “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are both radically pro-abortion and see the lives of precious unborn babies as disposable inconveniences.”

“Tim Walz has made his support of unlimited abortion a foundation of his administration,” Tobias continued. “Both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have yet to hear of an abortion they would oppose.”

Rabid support for abortion is not the only issue voters will hold against the governor.

A shameful revelation on Walz’ military record is now dogging Harris’ running mate.

According to Walz’ former colleagues in the Minnesota Army National Guard, he “abandoned his soldiers” in 2005 as his unit was preparing for a deployment to Iraq.

“As soon as the shots were fired in Iraq, he turned and ran the other way and hung his hat up and quit,” said Tom Behrends, who replaced Walz’ position in the unit.

Walz isn’t exactly using the spotlight to polish his image and present a better candidate to the people.

On Tuesday, Walz made an off-color remark referring to the running mate of former President Donald Trump, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. Harris, in the background, obviously wasn’t overjoyed about the “joke.”

Judging by Walz’ record, this is not the last time he’ll embarrass Kamala Harris on the national stage.

