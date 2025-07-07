National Weather Service Issues New Warning for Areas of Texas Already Devastated by Floods

Flood-stricken areas of Texas could face a new onslaught of rain on Monday.

The National Weather Service has declared a flood watch for central Texas on Monday, including the area devastated by Friday’s floods that left more than 80 people dead.

“The flood threat has increased across western Central Texas where a Flood Watch is in effect through 7 PM Monday,” the Weather Service said.

“The additional storms today with locally heavy rain will result in a continued flood threat mainly in areas that have received the heaviest rain so far. Areas S of I-20 & W of I-35 received 2-5″ over the last 3 days, with isolated amounts exceeding 6”,” the Weather Service added.

A Weather Service post on X urged vigilance.

“There remains a threat of flash flooding overnight and through the day on Monday somewhere over the Flood Watch area. Difficult to pinpoint exact locations where isolated heavier amounts occur. Any additional heavy rainfall will lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding,” the Weather Service posted.

The Wall Street Journal noted that as much as 10 inches of rain could hit parts of Texas devastated by flood, and the loss of 82 people as well as 12 girls from a summer camp who are still missing.

The tragedy took shape before dawn on Friday as a downpour turned the Guadalupe River into a powerful torrent that overflowed its banks, taking everything before it.

Kerrville resident George Moore was up at 4 a.m. He brought a deer feeder and chairs from the riverbank to the accompaniment of destruction he could hear but not see.

“The entire time I was out here, there were camper trailers and all kinds of things hitting those trees in the dark,” Moore said, indicated broken cypress trees. “I could hear two people somewhere over here hollering for help and there was nothing you could do. It was horrible.”

As the debate over blame for the tragedy rages, Moore said the problem was not just Friday, but long before as alerts have become so common they are often ignored.

“They say a flash flood warning. Well, you get 15 of them and you’re going, ‘OK, right,'” he said.

Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls, noted that 27 campers and counselors are confirmed dead.

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly. We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls,” the camp posted on its website.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level. We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us,” the camp stated.

