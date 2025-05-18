There are very few players in the conversation regarding who the greatest NBA player of all time is.

Some will point to Bill Russell and his 11 championship rings. Others will look at the sheer statistical dominance of players like Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and younger fans might even argue that LeBron James’ longevity and scoring title should make him the “greatest of all time.”

Then there’s Michael Jordan — a near-unanimous candidate when it comes to any “GOAT” conversations in basketball.

The six-time NBA champion and six-time Finals MVP is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and that’s despite not having picked up a basketball in over two decades.

His enduring fandom is the stuff of myth.

There’s a reason the NBA went into a dark period, in terms of fan interest, following Jordan’s first retirement following 1998 (most Jordan fans choose to ignore his stint on the Washington Wizards from 2000-2003) until James was drafted before the 2004 season.

Jordan’s larger-than-life personality left a gigantic void in the NBA, and depending on whom you ask, that void’s never been filled.

Yes, Jordan was briefly a controlling owner of his hometown Charlotte Hornets, but that return saw a muted Jordan (forced by NBA guidelines for executives) fumble his way to some truly abysmal basketball teams overseeing the Bobcats/Hornets.

It wasn’t the same ruthless Jordan dripping with charisma that fans had become accustomed to.

Jordan is now making yet another return to the NBA, and this time he may get to be a little bit more like himself.

NBC, on the verge of an 11-year partnership with the NBA beginning in the 2025-2026 season, per ESPN, announced Monday that Jordan would joining its coverage team as a “special contributor.”

The announcement was made on X and accompanied by a brief montage of what made Jordan such an electrifying athlete:

A legendary addition to our team! We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

“A legendary addition to our team!” the NBA on NBC X account posted. “We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock.”

For longtime fans of Jordan, his transition to television personality will be fascinating.

While not quite the same, Jordan has a similar “GOAT” reputation to NFL legend Tom Brady, and the latter has had a rough (but improving) transition to the NFL announcing booth.

Many are wondering if Jordan will translate to the commentary booth better than Brady has.

The more apt, and fascinating, comparison, would be to “NBA on TNT” pundit Charles Barkley, a longtime rival of Jordan from his playing days.

Barkley has transitioned incredibly smoothly into his commentator role, with fans loving his unabashed bluntness and friendly (mostly) rivalries with his co-hosts.

Jordan’s charisma always came from his icy demeanor, while the far more gregarious Barkley has always been an outsized personality, so it may not be as easy for Jordan when the television camera lights turn on.

If the comments under the above X post are anything to go by, sentiment appears all over the place.

Some are more cynical about why Jordan is coming out of his relative shell, with some positing potential money issues.

Others, meanwhile, seem excited about the prospect:

First Brady now Jordan, all the GOATS are picking up a mic 🎙️ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 12, 2025

“NBA on NBC” ran from 1954 to 1962 in its initial run, before it and its interminably catchy theme song had a more nationally recognized run from 1990 to 2002.

