NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan attends the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on Aug. 3, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (Don Juan Moore / Getty Images)

The Bizarre Way Michael Jordan Got Banned from Golf Club That Costs $1 Million to Join

 By Bryan Chai  March 30, 2025 at 8:00am
When most people think of articles of clothing associated with His Airness, they naturally think of his iconic “Air Jordan” shoe brand.

After that, the next article of clothing most people associate with Michael Jordan are actually probably his shorts.

(Recall that Jordan helped usher in an era of NBA players wearing longer and longer shorts.)

As the U.K. Daily Mail recently brought up, turns out there’s a very pricey country club in Miami that most definitely remembers Jordan for his shorts.

Back in 2012, well after he had taken his final NBA jump shot, Jordan actually found himself in the headlines for golfing, but not for anything he did on the links.

In fact, it was what he didn’t do on the golf course that caused the stir.

As ESPN reported back when it happened, Jordan was playing a round of golf at La Gorce Country Club in Miami, when he was asked to change out of his cargo shorts.

Being on the 11th hole already, Jordan apparently refused.

And that was that.

Was the club out of line in how they dealt with Jordan?

“I’ve been there many times and no one told me a thing. Then all of a sudden they come to me on the 11th hole and say I can’t wear cargo shorts,” Jordan said via text.

“Wow! The round is almost over and you want me to buy shorts now? Yeah, right!!”

A La Gorce employee told ESPN that the country club’s dress code reques “a collared shirt and golf shorts or pants, no cargo or denim. If there are pockets on the outside, it’s not allowed.”

For most people, losing access to La Gorce — a ritzy club that carries a hefty million-dollar membership fee, according to the Mail — would be a blow.

But Jordan, who has overseen a veritable empire of merchandising with his basketball sneakers after his playing days, seemed rather nonchalant about it all.

When told that he would be banned from La Gorce, Jordan replied “No problem!!” according to ESPN.

Considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time (and often debated against current Los Angeles Laker LeBron James), Jordan has a perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals, as well as a slew of individual awards, including Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

He’s primarily remembered for his time as a Chicago Bull, though he did eventually finish his career in 2003 as a Wizard.

