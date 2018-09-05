SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

NBC’s Chuck Todd Blames Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, Drudge for Mainstream Media Woes

By Jack Davis
at 6:46am
Print

Conservative media is to blame for all the ills suffered by the mainstream media as it battles with President Donald Trump, according to NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Todd, writing in The Atlantic, claimed that major figures voicing conservative opinions are, in fact, misleading Americans.

“Rush Limbaugh, Matt Drudge, and the trio of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham have attained wealth and power by exploiting the fears of older white people,” the “Meet the Press” host wrote.

He also heaped heavy doses of blame on former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who Todd believes was the creator of the antagonistic tone Todd argues underlies conservative media.

“The American press corps finds itself on the ropes because it allowed a nearly 50-year campaign of attacks inspired by the chair of Fox News to go unanswered,” wrote Todd, whose theory is that the media is not fighting back when attacked.

TRENDING: Red Hen Ruined Town Image, Leadership Now Forced To Spend Emergency Fund

“If you hear something over and over again, you start to believe it, particularly if the charge is unrebutted. The Trump team now keeps pounding this message, compounding the challenge. And the president faces little penalty with his voters, no matter how disparagingly he talks about the press corps; it’s precisely what Ailes conditioned them to believe,” Todd wrote.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Trump responded that Todd simply dislikes losing.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake NBC News said it’s time for the Press to stop complaining and to start fighting back,” Trump wrote. “Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President. They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY!” Trump tweeted.

Todd insisted he did not have a political ax to grind.

Do you trust the mainstream media?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I’m not advocating for a more activist press in the political sense, but for a more aggressive one. That means having a lower tolerance for talking points, and a greater willingness to speak plain truths. It means not allowing ourselves to be spun, and not giving guests or sources a platform to spin our readers and viewers, even if that angers them,” he wrote.

Todd has been vocal about blaming conservative media for American’s distrust of the mainstream media.

As reported by The Washington Post, Todd lashed out at the conservative media last month on “Meet the Press” when David Brody, White House correspondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network, noted the current historic mistrust of the media

“The conservative echo chamber created that environment. It’s not — no. No. No. No. It has been a tactic and a tool of the Roger Ailes-created echo chamber,” Todd said.

RELATED: Chuck Todd Slams ‘Conservative Echo Chamber,’ Says There’s No Such Thing as ‘Media Bias’

The two later crossed swords again about distrust of the media.

“But those Independents also distrust media. This is not just Republicans. It is many Americans across …,” Brody said.

Oh, no. No. No. I take your point. I’m just saying it was a creation — it was a campaign tactic,” Todd said. “It’s not based in much fact.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Randy DeSoto

Arizona Sens. John McCain, left, and John Kyl.NBC News screen shot; Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

Greg Morse

Woman Staring Out WindowShutterstock.com

Porn May Not Be Your Problem

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.