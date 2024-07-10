A neighborhood was left stunned when a break in a cold case led to the arrest of a friendly local they called “Woody.”

In reality, “Woody” was actually 59-year-old Richard Moore. Investigators say newer forensic techniques identified Moore as the killer in the 1984 death of 69-year-old Madeline Garcia in Roseville, California. The nature of the evidence was not revealed, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Moore was arrested on June 27 in Los Angeles, some 400 miles from Roseville.

Moore was transferred to Placer County.

According to Sacramento News & Review, Moore was arraigned at the South Placer County Jail on Monday on a charge of murder with special allegations.

Moore was granted a public defender by Placer County Judge Jeffrey Penney, through which he entered a “not guilty” plea.

Although Moore was classified as level-3, a low-level moderate risk, in probation officers’ assessment, the prosecution argued that circumstances demanded that he be denied bail.

“He lived under the radar for years,” Pacer County District Attorney Morgan Gire told the judge.

“He attacked the victim in the early morning hours, dragged her into an alley, sexually assaulted her, and then beat her to death.”

Should Moore be eligible for bail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The argument eventually convinced the judge to deny Moore any attempt at posting bail.

Four hundred miles away in the Los Angeles neighborhood where “Woody” once lived as a free man, his former neighbors were left stunned by the revelations of his allegedly murderous past.

The neighbors remembered him as a helpful man who once found and returned a lost cat to its owner.

Gire sees Moore as something else entirely.

Detectives crack 1984 murder cold case out of Roseville, suspect arrested in LA | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/yfHmcG7gMX — kcranews (@kcranews) July 9, 2024

“Today has been a long time coming,” Gire said after the hearing. “Justice hasn’t stopped.”

“The defendant committed a heinous crime in 1984 … And anyone who can commit that kind of crime, no matter their age — no matter the time that has passed since the crime — represents a danger to our community,” he continued.

“And it is imperative that people capable of committing these kinds of crimes do not remain free while their case is pending.”

According to a Facebook post by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Moore’s next court date will be on July 22.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.