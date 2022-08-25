Share
Commentary

Never Trumper Tries to Trash DeSantis, Then Photos Emerge and It Backfires Spectacularly

 By Michael Austin  August 25, 2022 at 3:32pm
Share

There is perhaps no better example of RINOs than the collection of former establishment Republican grifters over at the so-called Lincoln Project.

Trump Derangement Syndrome led the supposedly “principled conservatives” running the group to join forces with the pro-abortion, pro-socialism, pro-genital-mutilation-for-kids Democrats. Why? Because “Orange Man Bad” said some mean things from time to time.

Well, turns out they didn’t just hate Trump — the once-prominent Republicans at the Lincoln Project just hate any outspoken, anti-establishment Republican. They proved as much on Tuesday with a dishonest attack against the man many believe to currently be the face of the Republican Party at the moment — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Stuart Stevens, a “senior advisor” working for the Lincoln Project and former top strategist for Mitt Romney, attacked DeSantis for an advertisement video posted by his campaign on Monday. The video, which was somewhat playful in tone, shows DeSantis wearing aviator gear in a play off of Tom Cruise’s recent blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Trending:
'You Will Not Look at That Hunter Biden Laptop': Whistleblowers Reveal More FBI Corruption

In response, Stevens claimed the Florida governor was playing “military dress up” and acting “like a tough guy.” He even went as far as to criticize DeSantis’s weight.

Did you know Ron DeSantis served in Iraq?

“If anybody had any doubts why @GovRonDeSantis likes to play military dress up and act like a tough guy, this is what he actually looks like when not hiding behind a condominium sized podium. Ten pounds in a five pound bag,” Stevens wrote in a tweet.

What Stevens appears to be unaware of is the fact that DeSantis has an impeccable, highly decorated military history, as is detailed on the governor’s website.

“During his active-duty service, Ron deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and the rest of Al Anbar province. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and the Iraq Campaign Medal,” DeSantis’s website noted.

Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, Navy Capt. Dane Thorleifson gave a glowing endorsement of DeSantis’s actions while serving in Iraq.

“He did a phenomenal job,” Thorleifson told the outlet.

Related:
DeSantis Rival Just Shot Himself in the Foot in Less Than 20 Seconds: 'Your Terms Are Acceptable'

According to Thorleifson, during his time with the SEALS, DeSantis served as the legal voice for the team as “the lone lawyer” and was “a critical part” of a task force of 400 men and women who were conducting raids, interrogations and detentions, much of which the now-governor helped plan himself.

He went on to describe the governor as  “one of my very close counsels that as we developed a mission concept of operations, he made sure it was legal. I respected him a lot as a JAG. He was super smart, articulate, resourceful and a positive part of the staff. I relied on him heavily.”

Replying to Stevens’s initial tweet, DeSantis supporters didn’t hold back upon educating the Lincoln Project advisor with this information.

“‘Play military dress up’ Should he wear the fatigues he wore while in Fallujah advising SEALs and Green Berets?” Jesse Hunt, Communications Director for The Republican Governors Association, wrote.

“’Play’ military dress up. The dude deployed with Seal Team 1,” another user wrote.

“ron desantis is literally a veteran. you didn’t have the bravery to quit the lincoln project after it came that john weaver abused young men,” another user tweeted, referring to how Lincoln Project founder John Weaver was caught — and later admitted to — sending inappropriate messages to various men.

If nothing else, this proves that Stevens and the other RINOs at the so-called “Lincoln Project” don’t stand for true Republican values and are therefore doing a disservice to their namesake.

Perhaps renaming it “The Benedict Arnold Project” would be appropriate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Never Trumper Tries to Trash DeSantis, Then Photos Emerge and It Backfires Spectacularly
Watch: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci
FBI Visited Mar-a-Lago 2 Months Before Raid, Said 'Now It All Makes Sense' After Looking Around Storeroom - Lawsuit
Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge, Gets Off with No Additional Jail Time
Democrats' Gun-Control Experiment Hits Critical Mass: Philadelphia Cemetery Running Out of Room from Firearm Deaths
See more...

Conversation