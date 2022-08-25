Never Trumper Tries to Trash DeSantis, Then Photos Emerge and It Backfires Spectacularly

There is perhaps no better example of RINOs than the collection of former establishment Republican grifters over at the so-called Lincoln Project.

Trump Derangement Syndrome led the supposedly “principled conservatives” running the group to join forces with the pro-abortion, pro-socialism, pro-genital-mutilation-for-kids Democrats. Why? Because “Orange Man Bad” said some mean things from time to time.

Well, turns out they didn’t just hate Trump — the once-prominent Republicans at the Lincoln Project just hate any outspoken, anti-establishment Republican. They proved as much on Tuesday with a dishonest attack against the man many believe to currently be the face of the Republican Party at the moment — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Stuart Stevens, a “senior advisor” working for the Lincoln Project and former top strategist for Mitt Romney, attacked DeSantis for an advertisement video posted by his campaign on Monday. The video, which was somewhat playful in tone, shows DeSantis wearing aviator gear in a play off of Tom Cruise’s recent blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media… Rules of Engagement are as Follows: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

In response, Stevens claimed the Florida governor was playing “military dress up” and acting “like a tough guy.” He even went as far as to criticize DeSantis’s weight.

If anybody had any doubts why @GovRonDeSantis likes to play military dress up and act like a tough guy, this is what he actually looks like when not hiding behind a condominium sized podium. Ten pounds in a five pound bag. pic.twitter.com/djnE5okG2H — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) August 23, 2022

“If anybody had any doubts why @GovRonDeSantis likes to play military dress up and act like a tough guy, this is what he actually looks like when not hiding behind a condominium sized podium. Ten pounds in a five pound bag,” Stevens wrote in a tweet.

What Stevens appears to be unaware of is the fact that DeSantis has an impeccable, highly decorated military history, as is detailed on the governor’s website.

“During his active-duty service, Ron deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and the rest of Al Anbar province. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and the Iraq Campaign Medal,” DeSantis’s website noted.

Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, Navy Capt. Dane Thorleifson gave a glowing endorsement of DeSantis’s actions while serving in Iraq.

“He did a phenomenal job,” Thorleifson told the outlet.

According to Thorleifson, during his time with the SEALS, DeSantis served as the legal voice for the team as “the lone lawyer” and was “a critical part” of a task force of 400 men and women who were conducting raids, interrogations and detentions, much of which the now-governor helped plan himself.

He went on to describe the governor as “one of my very close counsels that as we developed a mission concept of operations, he made sure it was legal. I respected him a lot as a JAG. He was super smart, articulate, resourceful and a positive part of the staff. I relied on him heavily.”

Replying to Stevens’s initial tweet, DeSantis supporters didn’t hold back upon educating the Lincoln Project advisor with this information.

“Play military dress up” Should he wear the fatigues he wore while in Fallujah advising SEALs and Green Berets? https://t.co/Qzrml9ju3Z pic.twitter.com/eOp38k9mhQ — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) August 23, 2022

“‘Play military dress up’ Should he wear the fatigues he wore while in Fallujah advising SEALs and Green Berets?” Jesse Hunt, Communications Director for The Republican Governors Association, wrote.

“Play” military dress up. The dude deployed with Seal Team 1. pic.twitter.com/PMqMj5sWXW — Justine (@BruinJustine) August 23, 2022

“’Play’ military dress up. The dude deployed with Seal Team 1,” another user wrote.

ron desantis is literally a veteran. you didn’t have the bravery to quit the lincoln project after it came that john weaver abused young men. — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 24, 2022

“ron desantis is literally a veteran. you didn’t have the bravery to quit the lincoln project after it came that john weaver abused young men,” another user tweeted, referring to how Lincoln Project founder John Weaver was caught — and later admitted to — sending inappropriate messages to various men.

If nothing else, this proves that Stevens and the other RINOs at the so-called “Lincoln Project” don’t stand for true Republican values and are therefore doing a disservice to their namesake.

Perhaps renaming it “The Benedict Arnold Project” would be appropriate.

