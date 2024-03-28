New Film Proudly Mocks Christians by Promoting 'Blasphemous, Satanic, Feminist, Pro-Abortion' Story

So far this year, nuns have shown up big at the box office.

First came “Cabrini,” the critically acclaimed Angel Studios production helmed by the team behind “Sound of Freedom.” That film, which debuted on March 8, followed the real-life story of Catholic Saint and nun Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini. It was a heartwarming, epic drama.

The latest nun-centric film to show up at the box office was not quite so heartwarming. In fact, the marketing team behind it went so far as to boast about its “blasphemous, satanic, feminist, pro-abortion, anti-life” plot.

That film is the horror flick “Immaculate,” starring Sydney Sweeney.

WARNING: The following video contains themes and imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.







According to IMDB, the film, which opened to $5.3 million this past weekend, follows a devout nun named Cecelia who discovers her convent “harbors dark and horrifying secrets.”

For promotional purposes, Neon, the film’s distributor, gleefully reposted a social media post decrying the film’s reported anti-Christian messaging.

It appears the original X post has since been deleted by its author.

“LIBS SAW HOW THE ANTI-WOKE CROWD EMBRACED SYDNEY SWEENEY AS THEIR NEW DARLING AND RIGHT AWAY HAD TO SHOVE HER IN THIS BLASPHEMOUS, SATANIC, FEMINIST, PRO-ABORTION, ANTI-LIFE MOVIE DEGRADING CHRISTIANS! THIS MOVIE ALSO DEBASES MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHRIST,” the post read.

The film’s purported anti-Christian messaging is nothing new.

Anti-Christian deconstruction has been popular in Hollywood for decades and seemed to grow especially in popularity as the sexual revolution and pro-LGBT sentiment permeated the industry in the latter half of the 20th century.

Former “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson, a religious universalist (Wilson ascribes to the universalist Baha’i faith), criticized the industry’s anti-Christian bias in a post from early 2023.

Wilson took issues with the way a “Christian” character in HBO’s critically acclaimed “The Last of Us” series was portrayed in 2023.

I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in “The Last of Us”

started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 11, 2023

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain,” Wilson wrote.

“Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

