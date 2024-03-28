Share
Entertainment

New Film Proudly Mocks Christians by Promoting 'Blasphemous, Satanic, Feminist, Pro-Abortion' Story

 By Michael Austin  March 28, 2024 at 10:54am
Share

So far this year, nuns have shown up big at the box office.

First came “Cabrini,” the critically acclaimed Angel Studios production helmed by the team behind “Sound of Freedom.” That film, which debuted on March 8, followed the real-life story of Catholic Saint and nun Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini. It was a heartwarming, epic drama.

The latest nun-centric film to show up at the box office was not quite so heartwarming. In fact, the marketing team behind it went so far as to boast about its “blasphemous, satanic, feminist, pro-abortion, anti-life” plot.

That film is the horror flick “Immaculate,” starring Sydney Sweeney.

WARNING: The following video contains themes and imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

Trending:
Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix Moves Forward, Judge Shoots Down 1st Amendment Pleas


According to IMDB, the film, which opened to $5.3 million this past weekend, follows a devout nun named Cecelia who discovers her convent “harbors dark and horrifying secrets.”

For promotional purposes, Neon, the film’s distributor, gleefully reposted a social media post decrying the film’s reported anti-Christian messaging.

Would you watch this film?

It appears the original X post has since been deleted by its author.

“LIBS SAW HOW THE ANTI-WOKE CROWD EMBRACED SYDNEY SWEENEY AS THEIR NEW DARLING AND RIGHT AWAY HAD TO SHOVE HER IN THIS BLASPHEMOUS, SATANIC, FEMINIST, PRO-ABORTION, ANTI-LIFE MOVIE DEGRADING CHRISTIANS! THIS MOVIE ALSO DEBASES MARY, MOTHER OF THE CHRIST,” the post read.

The film’s purported anti-Christian messaging is nothing new.

Anti-Christian deconstruction has been popular in Hollywood for decades and seemed to grow especially in popularity as the sexual revolution and pro-LGBT sentiment permeated the industry in the latter half of the 20th century.

Related:
Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix Moves Forward, Judge Shoots Down 1st Amendment Pleas

Former “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson, a religious universalist (Wilson ascribes to the universalist Baha’i faith), criticized the industry’s anti-Christian bias in a post from early 2023.

Wilson took issues with the way a “Christian” character in HBO’s critically acclaimed “The Last of Us” series was portrayed in 2023.

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain,” Wilson wrote.

“Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




New Film Proudly Mocks Christians by Promoting 'Blasphemous, Satanic, Feminist, Pro-Abortion' Story
The Truth About Candace Owens, 'Christ is King' and the Jews
Teen Character's Implied Lesbian Romance with Ghost Is the 'Central Beating Heart' of New 'Ghostbusters' Film
Group Attempted to Dox J.K. Rowling's Daughter: They May Soon Face Some Serious Consequences
Biden Breaking the Ten Commandments: Part One - False Gods in the White House
See more...

Conversation