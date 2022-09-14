Parler Share
President Joe Biden arrives at an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden arrives at an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

New Inflation Report Shakes Market: Dow Jones Down 1,200 Points as Biden Celebrates 'Inflation Reduction Act'

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2022 at 5:45pm
Data released Tuesday defied predictions that inflation might take a tumble in August.

Instead, the consumer price index saw an increase of 8.3 percent, down slightly from an 8.5 percent increase in July. Prices rose when experts had been expecting a decline, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Inflation momentum accelerated in all the wrong places,” said Blerina Uruci, an economist at T. Rowe Price, according to The New York Times.

The Times noted that although gasoline and used car prices are falling, other sectors, such as new cars, dental care and vehicle repair, more than made up for those declines.

The bad news provoked a severe Wall Street reaction. The Dow Jones average dropped 1,276.37 points, according to CNBC, with some experts saying a severe recession might be ahead.

Any such pessimism was not felt at the White House.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the report shows “more progress in bringing global inflation down in the US economy.”

On Tuesday, Biden also held a celebration of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act rammed through Congress by Democrats.

Biden used the event as a chance to attack Republicans, according to The Washington Post.

“Republicans choose not to join us,” Biden said. “In the end, every single Republican voted against this historic law. So it fell to the Democrats to meet this moment and deliver for the American people. And that’s exactly what we did.”

Republicans argued on Twitter that Biden has failed in the battle against inflation.

Experts said the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates again.

“It’s becoming more apparent to market participants that the amount of tightening from the Fed thus far has not been enough to cool the economy and bring down inflation,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

“As a result, the Fed is likely going to need to bring the policy rate well above 4% to achieve their mandate of stable prices.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation