East Coast Comic Book Convention Bans ‘Hercules’ Actor Because He’s a Friend of Sean Hannity

The organizer of comic book convention has banned “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo because of his friendship with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I turned down Kevin Sorbo for East Coast Comicon,” founder Cliff Galbraith wrote on Facebook. “He’s pals with Sean Hannity. I just can’t do it.”

Sorbo is a popular figure at comic con conventions because of his portrayal of Hercules in the 1990s television series. He has also voice-acted in numerous video games that include the Greek mythic character.

Moreover, the actor is known for his lead role in the space sci-fi series “Andromeda,” which aired on WGN and the Sci-Fi Channel during the early 2000s.

More recently, Sorbo, who is an evangelical Christian, has appeared in faith-based films including last year’s “Let There Be Light,” which was executive produced by Hannity.

Sorbo has been a guest on the Hannity’s program over the years, including an appearance last year to promote the film, which the thespian also directed.

More left wing intolerance. You just cannot make this up! https://t.co/N7ScCwy7RG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 15, 2018

“‘Let There Be Light’ was a breakout hit without any Hollywood support,” Hannity told Todd Starnes on his radio program earlier this week.

In reference to Galbraith’s decision not to invite Sorbo to his convention, the Fox host said, “I’ll pity the poor insecure guy who cannot escape his comic book world, and handle a little real world truth and reality and an opposing viewpoint.”

Starnes noted that Galbraith’s Twitter feed includes anti-Trump rants like one last week asking, “Who was stupid enough to buy a condo from Trump? You supported him years ago by buying a condo from him. His name should be branded on your forehead.”

“The left gets so angry and they go crazy,” Sorbo told Starnes. “What are you going to do? It is what they are.”

“I’ve never even heard of the East Coast Comicon,” the star added. “They don’t have any A-Listers attending. I think they are looking for free publicity.”

In an interview with LifeZette, Sorbo stated that facing political bias in relation to a comic book convention is a first for him, but emphasized it looks mainly like a publicity stunt.

“To me, it’s like, what a smart move. I was never even invited (to the convention), Sorbo said. “My agent never went there. I went online and it’s a very small con, so he (Gailbraith) was trying to drum up interest in his con and himself. I appreciate it and I applaud his entrepreneurial spirit, especially for a guy who is a socialist.”

The conservative filmmaker further indicated that he will not be cowed and has every intention of continuing his professional relationship with Hannity.

“We’re certainly going to keep Sean in the loop for future projects,” said Sorbo.

“Let There Be Light” will be released on DVD on February 27.

