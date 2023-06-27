Share
This March 28, 2017, photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein.
This March 28, 2017, photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry / AP)

New Report on Epstein Reveals the Supposed Truth About His Death

 By Richard Moorhead  June 27, 2023 at 2:50pm
A new Justice Department report shines light on pervasive misconduct at the jail in which pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in 2019.

The report, released Tuesday, indicates that Epstein died by suicide, rather than foul play — a conclusion at odds with the skepticism surrounding the official story of the sex offender’s death.

Federal authorities describe a pattern of negligence and mismanagement at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in the report, according to The New York Times.

The DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General indicated that jail staff provided an extra mattress and linen to Epstein — with the detainee ultimately using the latter to hang himself.

Epstein was facing federal sex trafficking charges which could’ve landed him as many as 45 years in federal prison, according to The New York Times.

Jail officers went so far as to humorously deface signage reminding staff to check on the well-being of Epstein every 30 minutes.

The OIG pointed to the failure of jail staff to conduct the regular checks as crucial in Epstein’s suicide.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz earlier referred two correctional officers at the facility for prosecution by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in Dec. 2019.

Horowitz accused the jail guards of falsifying records and lying to federal investigators about the events surrounding Epstein’s death.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped charges against the guards, according to ABC News.

Sen. Dick Durbin pointed to the OIG’s report as evidence of incompetence on behalf of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

“The report reiterates many concerns I have long raised and makes clear that this death was not due to a grand conspiracy, but BOP’s incompetence and neglect.”

The OIG “did not uncover evidence” that contradicted official findings of Epstein’s death by suicide, according to The New York Times.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation