Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to say whether she’d endorse a potential re-election bid by President Joe Biden in 2024 during a Friday interview.

“Folks know this about me: I don’t typically talk much about partisan politics and I don’t talk much about elections,” Sinema told CNN host Jake Tapper when asked if she would back Biden’s bid for a second term.

Sinema acknowledged that she backed Biden in 2020 after Tapper pointed out her past support, but again refused to commit to endorsing Biden’s re-election.

“So you really are going to view the 2024 election as an independent?” Tapper asked. “You are not automatically going to go with the Democratic candidate? You’re going to see which one you prefer?”

“Jake, that’s how I view everything,” Sinema said, refusing to say if she had ever voted for a Republican presidential candidate.

“I always make my decision — which I think is also consistent with Arizonans and, frankly, most people across the country — I always make my decision based on who I think is right for our country, who is the best person for the job,” Sinema told Tapper.

“It doesn’t matter to me much whether that person is affiliated with any party. … What matters to me is the quality of the person and whether or not he or she is the right person for that job.”



Sinema announced she was switching her party affiliation to independent on Friday, following two years of harsh criticism for refusing to abolish the filibuster. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined her in that refusal, halting Democratic-supported legislation on multiple issues.

