Sinema's Party Switch Is Already Making Libs Fume as 1 Releases Statement - Is This Her First Challenger?

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Thursday evening that she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

In an interview with Politico, however, she said that she had no plans to caucus with the Republican Party, meaning that not much was expected to be different in the Senate over the next two years from what it’s been like over the past two.

“I don’t anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure,” Sinema said. “I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

That, however, wasn’t enough for Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who posted a bizarre statement on Twitter regarding Sinema’s announcement.

“My statement on Kyrsten Sinema abandoning the Democratic Party,” he wrote above a picture of that statement and, of course, a link readers can use to send him money.

My statement on Kyrsten Sinema abandoning the Democratic Partyhttps://t.co/QdrRf2mO5W pic.twitter.com/f0P3WZAdvA — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 9, 2022

Gallego, whose term representing Arizona’s 7th congressional district will expire when Sinema’s term in the Senate does, maybe have been trying to set himself up to run against her in 2024 — it’s probably hard to know that for sure at this point in the game.

A tough primary in 2024 might not end well for Democrats in purple Arizona, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

What isn’t hard to discern this early is that Gallego, perhaps unwittingly, posted the most perfect example of an establishment Democrat statement ever to see the light of day. It’s so perfect that it’s almost embarrassing to have to pick it apart.

Not that I’m going to let that stop me.

Let’s start with his description: “My statement on Kyrsten Sinema abandoning the Democratic Party,” he called it. But here’s the statement in full:

“Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and clear — they want leaders who put the people of Arizona first,” he wrote. “We need Senators who will put Arizonans ahead of big drug companies and Wall Street bankers. Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down from fighting for Arizonans. And at a time when our nation needs leadership most, Arizona deserves a voice that won’t back down in the face of struggle. Unfortunately, Senator Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans.”

What, you may ask, does any of that have to do with Sinema leaving the party? Nothing — not a single thing. He never even mentioned the words “Democratic” or “Party” anywhere in his statement.

I’m kind of surprised he managed to work “Kyrsten Sinema” in there, given that he obviously was just writing off the cuff when he put that together. It reads like it was written by some sort of experimental artificial intelligence program in about circa 2011.

If Arizonans truly want leaders will “put the people of Arizona first” — and that seems like a reasonable assumption — then why would they care what party their leaders affiliate themselves with? One can work for one’s constituents equally well from either side of the aisle.

That may be what Arizonans want, but clearly what Gallego wants is an obedient drone who will do whatever party leaders demand.

You know — like he does.

But what really got me laughing about this tweet was the aforementioned fundraising link. Gallego wrote a non-responsive statement no one asked him for about a political event that has essentially no relevance to him, titled it deceptively and then sent it out into the universe in an attempt to enrich his campaign coffers.

If that doesn’t scream “establishment politician,” I don’t know what would.

