The rear view of a Medstar ambulance van on a city street with traffic signs and overhead wires visible in San Francisco, California, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

Newsom's Paradise: Criminals Stabbed Grandpa Who Was Charging His Tesla, Then Stole the Ambulance That Came to Save His Life

 By Samantha Chang  March 12, 2026 at 6:16am
In another tragic reminder that Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies endanger public safety, a 68-year-old grandfather has died after allegedly being stabbed by a homeless maniac who was roaming the streets despite having 28 prior criminal convictions.

Sadly, California has devolved into a crime-infested cesspool overrun with homelessness and illegal immigration under the failed leadership of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Last week, the family of Reinaldo Jesus Lefonts filed a $40 million lawsuit against the City of Downey, California, after Giovanni Navarro — a career criminal — allegedly stabbed Lefonts in September 2025 while he charged his electric car at the Downey Civic Center parking lot, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lefonts was still alive when the ambulance arrived, but his rescue vehicle was stolen by a different homeless man.

The rescue vehicle “was not equipped with a Tremco anti-theft locking device required under state law and applicable Fire Department standards,” the family’s attorneys asserted, per the Los Angeles Times.

The day before the stabbing, Navarro had been arrested for trespassing at the same location — but he was released, The Downey Patriot reported.

In their lawsuit, Lefonts’ family said the decedent might still be alive if his ambulance had not been stolen and had he been transported to the hospital in a timely fashion.

“The City’s failure to equip its own rescue vehicle and secure it properly directly interfered with the provision of emergency care to Reinaldo,” the complaint stated, per the Los Angeles Times.

“As a result, Reinaldo did not receive the timely medical treatment he desperately needed.”

The plaintiffs also said the city was well aware that the Civic Center area was dangerous, but ignored the public safety issues.

“Attorneys for the family also contend the city did not provide adequate security at the parking lot despite having contracted with a private security firm to patrol city facilities,” The Downey Patriot reported.

“The filing further argues that signs posted in the lot stating the area was under ’24-hour surveillance’ created an expectation that the site was being actively monitored.”

This tragedy spotlighted how Democrats’ soft-on-crime agenda is a metastatic cancer that endangers all Americans.

First, the political left has emboldened crime by softening or eliminating bail requirements, which has resulted in countless criminals getting released shortly after being arrested.

Liberals have also systematically pushed to reduce the punishment for many heinous crimes, including child molestation.

Without strict deterrence, why wouldn’t criminals continue to rob, rape, and kill at will?

Finally, Democrats claim they’re being compassionate by allowing the homeless to stay on the streets. But in reality, it’s a health and safety hazard for the homeless people and for the public at large.

As an example, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, paused the previous mayor’s policy of clearing out homeless encampments when he took office on Jan. 1.

By mid-February, 19 homeless people had frozen to death during the recent cold spell in New York because Mamdani enabled them to remain on the streets, forcing him to reverse the policy.

The sheer stupidity of Democrats’ inverted value system is an existential threat — not only for the very groups they infantilize and fetishize, but for the public at large.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




