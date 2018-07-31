Newt Gingrich Attacks Left-Wing Illegal Aliens: ‘You Must Be An American Citizen To Vote’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is shining the spotlight on what he thinks is the ultimate end of the Democratic Party’s support for illegal immigration — allowing illegal immigrants to tip the balance in America’s elections.

The long-standing requirement that voters be American citizens is now being ignored in liberal states such as California, Gingrich noted in a commentary piece last week for Fox News.

“In San Francisco, immigrants who are in the country illegally are now eligible to register and vote in school board elections. Of course, this is clearly illegal under the California Constitution,” he wrote.

One defender of the measure said it was an important step forward.

“As a parent myself and a former member of the SF Board of Education it is critical that the voices of all parents are at the table particularly those that have historically been denied a voice in the process,” said San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, according to the New York Post.

Gingrich said that even though the step was not legal, California state lawmakers will do nothing to stop it.

“However, the pro-illegal immigration, sanctuary state-supporting Democratic majority in the state Legislature has no interest in enforcing the law when it’s being ignored by fellow Democrats,” he wrote.

One man opposed to the idea is Adam Putnam, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, NBC reported.

“The right to vote should not be allowed or practiced by anyone who was not born in our country or who has not taken the necessary, legally required steps to become a citizen of our nation,” he wrote in a commentary piece published last year. “This right is too precious to grant to those who have not earned it.”

In his Fox News piece, Gingrich wrote that manufacturing voters is the Democratic Party’s path to power.

“After all, the long-range plans Democrats have for a ruling majority depend on continuous law-breaking to get enough non-Americans to vote. The Californians who don’t support the radical views of Democrats can simply be eclipsed by non-citizen voters supporting the Democrats,” Gingrich wrote.

The drive to give non-citizens the right to vote does not play well in all parts of America.

In a recent poll, 91 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents and 54 percent of Democrats opposed allowing those who are not citizens to vote, The Hill reported.

“It makes perfect sense, and that’s what we’ve seen in polling on this issue where even Republicans, obviously, overwhelmingly oppose it, but even Democrats think it’s a bad idea, and independents think it’s a really, really bad idea,” Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin said, according to The Hill.

Republican lawmakers want the federal government to step in. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a South Carolina Republican, is sponsoring a bill to cut federal funding for jurisdictions that allow noncitizens to vote.

Just filed legislation to cut all federal funding to municipalities that allow illegal immigrants or noncitizens to vote. These dangerous initiatives popping up across the country that grant voting rights to illegal immigrants and noncitizens must stop. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) July 25, 2018

In his commentary piece, Gingrich argued that Congress should make the issue plain — and force Democrats to go on the record about their position.

“A sound immediate step would be for Congress to pass a law reaffirming that you must be an American citizen to vote in all American elections. Let’s see how many Democrats would oppose this simple requirement,” he wrote.

