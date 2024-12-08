Share
Sports
News
Randy Moss #81 of the New England Patriots goes up to catch a pass in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2010.
Randy Moss #81 of the New England Patriots goes up to catch a pass in a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 19, 2010. (Benjamin Solomon / Getty Images)

NFL Legend Abruptly Leaves ESPN: 'Prayer Warriors I Need U'

 By Bryan Chai  December 8, 2024 at 4:30am
Share

In his prime, legendary NFL wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss had a penchant for helping prop up his quarterback’s play with his preternatural skills.

Well into his second career as a broadcaster, Moss is asking people of faith to help prop him up.

It was clear something was amiss when Moss offered a cryptic and ominous message to fans prior to the Dec. 1 edition of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Randygmoss (@randygmoss)

After showing off his panel mates, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, former quarterback Alex Smith and former linebacker Tedi Bruschi, Moss revealed that he was battling a mystery ailment.

He urged men, specifically, to make sure they get their check-ups.

“Go get ur checkups!!” Moss wrote alongside the Instagram video. “Prayer Warriors i need u.”

Do you believe in the power of prayer?

“I’m battling something, man, and it’s something internal,” Moss said in the Instagram video.

“I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times. People were talking about my eyes last week.”

“Your boy is going to get through it. I got a great team of doctors and got a great family around me,” he continued.

Five days after that post, Moss’ employers at ESPN provided a harrowing update.

Related:
NFL Suspends Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Brutal Hit on QB Trevor Lawrence

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge.

“He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1.

“For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating ‘Countdown’ with his insight and passion.

“He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Moss carved out a Hall of Fame career primarily with what he did on the Minnesota Vikings, where a precocious (and oftentimes controversial) rookie Moss took the league by storm, and the New England Patriots, where a veteran Moss broke records alongside legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Around those stints, Moss also suited up for the then-Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Moss’ health revelation comes during a time that has been otherwise very professionally fruitful for the receiver.

One of Moss’ most impressive and memorable games ever came during a 1998 Thankgsiving tilt against the Dallas Cowboys.



That game is the stuff of NFL legend (enough to the point where the NFL has digitally immortalized it on YouTube), when the Vikings beat the Cowboys 46-36 largely thanks to their star receiver.

Moss finished with a meager three catches … except those three catches went for a ridiculous 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Legend Abruptly Leaves ESPN: 'Prayer Warriors I Need U'
Watch: John Fetterman Gives 'The View' Co-Hosts a Reality Check About Trump's 'Politically Motivated' Conviction
FBI Arrests Leftist City Councilor Who Proposed 'Hijab Day' and Often Played Race Card
Daniel Penny Sued as Jury Deliberates: 'A Sum Which Exceeds ... Jurisdictional Limits'
Police Find Chilling Messages Written on Bullets Used to Kill UnitedHealthcare CEO
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation