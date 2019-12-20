NFL MVP Favorite Lamar Jackson Deflects Attention Away from Himself and Toward God

Just about everything is going right for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season.

His dynamic blend of rushing and passing abilities has helped him set records and lead his team to an NFL-best 12-2 record.

Dominant wins over playoff teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and San Franciso 49ers have earned the Ravens a spot as consensus Super Bowl favorites, while Jackson is the runaway favorite to win league MVP thanks to his 40 total touchdowns and just six interceptions.

It would be easy for Jackson to soak in the attention and accolades that come with having a historic season, but he has done nothing of the sort.

When asked about his chances of winning MVP back in November, Jackson was quick to make his priorities clear: team awards over individual awards.

“I’m trying to win a Super Bowl,” he told reporters. “That’s a team award that’s what I want. That’s the goal, we chasing that right now.”

On Wednesday, Jackson was asked how he manages to stay humble in the face of so much success. He used the opportunity to make his priorities perfectly clear.

“The Lord,” he answered. “I give him all his praise, the glory, the honor, because without him I could have been doing anything.”

“I’ll be thinking about it, talking to him throughout the day, like, ‘Man, I appreciate you, I thank you,'” Jackson continued.

“When you feel like you’re bigger than the Lord, that’s when all that success dies. It goes away.”

This is not the first time Jackson has talked publicly about his Christian faith. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016, the Louisville star began his acceptance speech on a similar note.

“I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ. You know, without him none of us would be here tonight,” Jackson said.

Jackson and the Ravens need to win just one of their remaining two games to guarantee themselves the No. 1 AFC seed in the playoffs.

They play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday and host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 29.

