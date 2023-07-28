Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carried off the practice field on Thursday.

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow. Massive news pic.twitter.com/zbHB6cJbhb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

The 26-year-old NFL star suffered a non-contact injury to his right calf at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Burrow scrambled out of the pocket looking to pass when all of a sudden, unable to put pressure on his right leg, he began hopping on one foot and then went to the ground.

“Oh boy. This is the play Joe Burrow suffered his injury …. and it does not look good,” NFL reporter Ari Meirov said of the video.

Oh boy. This is the play Joe Burrow suffered his injury …. and it does not look good. (🎥 @CalebNoeTV) pic.twitter.com/HMlDtOznDB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2023

This prompted health personnel to put the Pro Bowl quarterback on a cart. They then wheeled him off the field.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor attempted to put reporters at ease after the incident, saying the cart was standard procedure.

Head Coach Zac Taylor’s full media session, from minutes after Joe Burrow’s injury:#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/MNBKmIbsUZ — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 28, 2023

The injury is believed to be a calf strain, although further testing is needed before the team is sure, according to NFL.com.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic caught up with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase just outside the team’s locker room following the incident.

Chase — who was Burrow’s teammate at LSU — seems to think the quarterback is “all right.”

“We always give each other that nod … He gave me a nod he’s all right. He’s a strong dude,” the star receiver said.

Ja’Marr Chase in the locker room said he went over to talk to Joe Burrow when he went down on the field. “We always give each other that nod … He gave me a nod he’s all right. He’s a strong dude.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) July 27, 2023

On Twitter, now rebranded as X, sports fans reacted to the video of Burrow’s injury.

“Non-contact injuries are brutal. If that’s turf, they need to replace it with grass,” one user tweeted.

Non-contact injuries are brutal. If that’s turf, they need to replace it with grass. — Bench Warmer Banter (@bwb_sports) July 27, 2023

“Everyone who participated in sports and had a cramp in a sprint knows thats not a cramp,” another wrote.

Everyone who participated in sports and had a cramp in a sprint knows thats not a cramp. — Hogan (@CFB_Hogan) July 27, 2023

According to the Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine, a moderate calf strain can take up to three weeks to recover from. A severe strain could require six months.

