Share
Sports
News
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday. (Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

NFL Player Carted Off Field After Collapsing During Practice

 By Michael Austin  July 28, 2023 at 5:01am
Share

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carried off the practice field on Thursday.

The 26-year-old NFL star suffered a non-contact injury to his right calf at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Burrow scrambled out of the pocket looking to pass when all of a sudden, unable to put pressure on his right leg, he began hopping on one foot and then went to the ground.

Trending:
Hunter Biden Files Telling Legal Motion After Sweetheart Plea Deal Backfires Horribly

“Oh boy. This is the play Joe Burrow suffered his injury …. and it does not look good,” NFL reporter Ari Meirov said of the video.

This prompted health personnel to put the Pro Bowl quarterback on a cart. They then wheeled him off the field.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor attempted to put reporters at ease after the incident, saying the cart was standard procedure.

The injury is believed to be a calf strain, although further testing is needed before the team is sure, according to NFL.com.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic caught up with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase just outside the team’s locker room following the incident.

Related:
'I'm Blessed': Damar Hamlin Finally Reveals His Diagnosis as He Announces Return to Football

Chase — who was Burrow’s teammate at LSU — seems to think the quarterback is “all right.”

“We always give each other that nod … He gave me a nod he’s all right. He’s a strong dude,” the star receiver said.

On Twitter, now rebranded as X, sports fans reacted to the video of Burrow’s injury.

“Non-contact injuries are brutal. If that’s turf, they need to replace it with grass,” one user tweeted.

“Everyone who participated in sports and had a cramp in a sprint knows thats not a cramp,” another wrote.

According to the Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine, a moderate calf strain can take up to three weeks to recover from. A severe strain could require six months.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




NFL Player Carted Off Field After Collapsing During Practice
Donald Trump Expected to Face Additional Federal Indictment - Report
Cause of Death Revealed for Three Marines Found Dead Near Camp Lejeune
'Sound of Freedom' to Get Major Boost at Box Office After Studio Reveals Huge Plan for Film
Report Reveals Why Melania Trump Has Retreated from the Public Eye
See more...

Conversation