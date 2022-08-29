NFL Player Hospitalized After Being Shot in 'Attempted Armed Robbery or Carjacking'

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders was shot Sunday night in what police are suggesting was either a possible carjacking or an armed robbery

The former University of Alabama star suffered what were termed non-life-threatening injuries in the Washington, D.C., incident.

Robinson was listed in stable condition, according to The Washington Post.

In a Twitter post published late Sunday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wrote that Robinson was recovering.

“I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best,” Rivera tweeted.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday, said D.C. Metro police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck, according to the Post.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of H Street NE, Sternbeck said. A handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 10th Street E, which is about a block from the shooting.

Sternbeck said Robinson sustained “a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to ESPN.

Police are seeking two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks, the Post reported.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the team’s full statement read.

“He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Robinson, 23, was a third-round pick who had impressed Commanders coaches this summer.

“Brian’s been great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner has said during the pre-season, according to the Post.

“He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner. … I think he’ll continue to get better, too, as the reps increase,” he said.

On Saturday, Robinson had traveled with the team for the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens but did not play.

