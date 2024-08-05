There’s at least one NFL star who isn’t a huge fan of decorated U.S. Olympian Simone Biles — and he plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

Three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro first teamer Marlon Humphrey took to the social media platform X to blast Biles after the gymnast took the silver medal in the floor exercise gymnastics competition on Monday.

But Humphrey had no issue with Biles suffering a somewhat shocking upset loss (as ESPN pointed out, Biles lost for the first time in a floor finals during a major international competition).

No, the 28-year-old Humphrey appeared to have an issue with the overly-fawning way that Biles and fellow U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles, who took home the bronze, lauded the gold medal winner.

First, some background: Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade beat out Biles and Chiles for the top spot at the medal podium, winning gold with a final score that was .033 ahead of Biles’ score.

And while Biles is the one with the Netflix documentary, Andrade has a pretty inspiring story herself.

As chronicled in her Olympics profile, Andrade has overcome not one, not two, but three “devastating” ACL injuries that derailed her career.

Given all that, Biles and Chiles both made sure to give Andrade a little extra love on the podium stand.

For Humphrey, that exhibition of adulation was “literally disgusting.”

“This is literally disgusting,” Humphrey posted from his X account on Monday, quote-posting an ESPN SportsCenter post showing Biles and Chiles bowing down and praising Andrade for her win.

While the Ravens cornerback did not elaborate on what exactly he found disgusting, here’s the caption of the post he was responding to: “Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed love to Rebeca Andrade after she won her first gold medal of the Paris Olympics.”

Most of the early responses to Humphrey have been angry with the NFL star, blasting him for seemingly chiding what many were describing as “good sportsmanship.”

“Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting,” one response with over 5,000 likes read.

Another response with over 7,000 likes included a graphic of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz destroying a bat in a fit of rage, and captioned it: “You when people show good sportsmanship.”

Much to the chagrin of any fans of drama, Humphrey and his Ravens do not play against the Chicago Bears this upcoming NFL season.

That’s noteworthy because Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, is a safety for the Bears.

