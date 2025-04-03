Share
Satanist School Janitor Sentenced to Prison After Admitting to Doing 'the Devil's Work' Against Students

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2025 at 11:30am
A former janitor at a New Jersey school has been sentenced to at least five years in prison after being found guilty of contaminating food at the school where he worked.

Giovanni Impellizzeri was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, with the requirement he serve at least five of those years, according to WCAU-TV.

Impellizzeri must remain under parole supervision for the rest of his life.

WARNING: The remainder of this story contains graphic details which some may find offensive.

In January, Impellizzeri pleaded guilty to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree child pornography possession, admitting he recorded videos of himself putting bodily fluids and cleaning products into food being served at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield School District.

Marisol Perez Cruz, a parent of a child who attended the district, spoke at the sentencing about the impact of what Impellizzeri did.

“I am disgusted by what this man did to all our children,” she said. “I am hurt to know that in one place where I thought my child was safe, she wasn’t.”

School district superintendent Peter Koza told the court, “We were all victims to these heinous acts and deplorable acts of one individual.”

Should Giovanni Impellizzeri have received a longer prison sentence?

“What our students or staff, our parents and our community had to endure is unconscionable and we cannot change what happened,” he said.

“I feel very bad about it,” Impellizzeri said Friday at his sentencing. “I wish I could go back in time and not do it, but it’s done now and I realize I have to pay for it.”

Emily Bell, Impellizzeri’s attorney said her client is “not a bad person.”

“He did a bad thing,” she said. “He did some bad things. And he’s going to pay for it.”

In November 2023, prosecutors revealed Impellizzeri admitted to tampering with food and stated he was doing “the devil’s work,” according to CBS News.

In 2023, Impellizzeri told authorities he was a “satanist,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.



At the time of his arrest, authorities released videos in which Impellizzeri bragged of putting body fluids in food, putting food to be eaten on the floor of the school, spraying bleach on food, and spitting and rubbing his genitals on cooking utensils.

Authorities said at the time he was arrested they believed the food was later served to students and staff.

“He attempted to poison their food and laughed about it, saying that he hoped they would get sick,” Assistant Cumberland County Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel said at the time.

“He did all of this while recording himself to share as part of his perversion,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation