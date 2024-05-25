Rapper Nicki Minaj was detained by police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday.

Police suspected her of possessing soft drugs, according to Sky News.

In one video on the Instagram account “the shade room”, a police officer told her “”You are under arrest.”

“Nicki claims that the marijuana pre-rolls that were found belong to her security,” the viral social media post noted.

In the video, the officer asked Minaj to stop filming them, which she did not do.

When asked if the rapper had been taken into custody, a spokesperson for the police in the Netherlands said that it had “arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs,” according to NBC.

In a video Minaj posted to X, a man tells her that police have said all her luggage must be offloaded, and then apologizes.

“But isn’t that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn’t you guys search it before it went on the plane?” Minaj said.

“They did just a random quick check but they want to open it,” he said.

“Why?” Minaj asked.

The man explained that the police did not believe Minaj did not have “more with you than you said,”and indicated police were upset Minaj videoed them.

Minaj posted a series of messages on X about the incident.

“[N]ow they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down,” she posted.

“This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal,” she added.

“They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour,” another post read.

“I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags,” she wrote, later noting, “This is how they plant things in your luggage.”

Minaj suggested there was a plot against her.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.,” she claimed.

“They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K,” Minaj posted.

“They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad,” she wrote.

“They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER,” she posted, referencing a scheduled concert in Manchester Saturday night.

