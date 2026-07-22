Share
News
Christians worship in a church in Lagos, Nigeria on June 3, 2026.
Christians worship in a church in Lagos, Nigeria on June 3, 2026. (Olympia de Maismont - AFP / Getty Images)

Nigeria Unveils First Memorial for Persecuted Christians

 By Michael Austin  July 22, 2026 at 8:26am
Share

The first monument for Nigerian Christians murdered amid the persecution of recent years was unveiled last month.

Equipping the Persecuted said that the memorial specifically honors the 270 men, women, and children who were martyred during the Father’s Day Yelwata Massacre on June 13, 2025.

A press release from Christian News Wire noted that “this historic monument is an act of bravery in a country largely regarded as the most dangerous modern-day nation for Christians.”

Judd Saul, founder of Equipping the Persecuted, said that “their names are now engraved in stone so they will never be forgotten.”

“This monument stands as a testament to their lives, their faith, and our commitment to ensure the world remembers what happened,” he added.

“The persecution of our brothers and sisters in Christ must stop.”

Christian News Wire noted that various Christian leaders and humanitarian partners — as well as survivors of previous attacks — joined at the unveiling of the monument.

“For many families, the monument represents both closure and hope — a physical declaration that their loved ones mattered and that their stories will endure,” the press release added.

“The Yelwata memorial now stands as a symbol of resilience, remembrance, and unwavering faith. It calls on the global community to acknowledge the ongoing persecution of Christians in Nigeria and to take action to protect vulnerable communities.”

Nigeria has indeed been a major hotspot of Christian persecution in modern times.

Fulani tribesmen in the northern part of the African nation — who are predominantly Muslims — are known to massacre Christian villagers.

Islamic terror groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have cells in Nigeria, out of which Boko Haram has long operated.

Related:
Judge Temporarily Blocks Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery 'Megamerger'

Rep. Riley Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, noted last year that as many as 100,000 Christians have been murdered in Nigeria since 2009.

19,000 churches have been destroyed in the process.

The Father’s Day Yelwata Massacre unfolded last year in the village of Yelwata when attackers — armed with rifles, machete, and gasoline — attacked homes while families slept, per a report from NPR.

Terhemba Lormba, a 45-year-old farmer, told the outlet that eight of his family members were murdered.

Three of his children were burnt alive, while his brother was shot dead as he sought to escape.

Mathias Dze, 35, had taken shelter in a Roman Catholic church during the attack.

He went back to find his brother, who he found suffering from severe machete wounds to which he later succumbed.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Nigeria Unveils First Memorial for Persecuted Christians
India Passes Regulation Stopping Foreign Funds from Supporting Missionaries
Government May Start Allowing Supersonic Flight Over Land
Americans Bombard Paris Official with Memes After She Blames Them for European Heat Wave
Woke Presbyterian Denomination Continues to Bleed Membership
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation