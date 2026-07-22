Nigeria Unveils First Memorial for Persecuted Christians

The first monument for Nigerian Christians murdered amid the persecution of recent years was unveiled last month.

Equipping the Persecuted said that the memorial specifically honors the 270 men, women, and children who were martyred during the Father’s Day Yelwata Massacre on June 13, 2025.

A press release from Christian News Wire noted that “this historic monument is an act of bravery in a country largely regarded as the most dangerous modern-day nation for Christians.”

Judd Saul, founder of Equipping the Persecuted, said that “their names are now engraved in stone so they will never be forgotten.”

“This monument stands as a testament to their lives, their faith, and our commitment to ensure the world remembers what happened,” he added.

“The persecution of our brothers and sisters in Christ must stop.”

Christian News Wire noted that various Christian leaders and humanitarian partners — as well as survivors of previous attacks — joined at the unveiling of the monument.

“For many families, the monument represents both closure and hope — a physical declaration that their loved ones mattered and that their stories will endure,” the press release added.

“The Yelwata memorial now stands as a symbol of resilience, remembrance, and unwavering faith. It calls on the global community to acknowledge the ongoing persecution of Christians in Nigeria and to take action to protect vulnerable communities.”

Nigeria has indeed been a major hotspot of Christian persecution in modern times.

Fulani tribesmen in the northern part of the African nation — who are predominantly Muslims — are known to massacre Christian villagers.

Islamic terror groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have cells in Nigeria, out of which Boko Haram has long operated.

Rep. Riley Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, noted last year that as many as 100,000 Christians have been murdered in Nigeria since 2009.

19,000 churches have been destroyed in the process.

The Father’s Day Yelwata Massacre unfolded last year in the village of Yelwata when attackers — armed with rifles, machete, and gasoline — attacked homes while families slept, per a report from NPR.

Terhemba Lormba, a 45-year-old farmer, told the outlet that eight of his family members were murdered.

Three of his children were burnt alive, while his brother was shot dead as he sought to escape.

Mathias Dze, 35, had taken shelter in a Roman Catholic church during the attack.

He went back to find his brother, who he found suffering from severe machete wounds to which he later succumbed.

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