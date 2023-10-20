No. 2 Michigan Wolverines Football Team Being Investigated for Possible Cheating by NCAA

Ask any football fan whose team has enjoyed sustained success and he will invariably tell you that the most exhausting thing about it is the intense microscope the team is suddenly placed under.

From Ray Lewis’ Miami Hurricanes to Reggie Bush’s USC Trojans, to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots and the current team du jour, Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, fans of those teams can tell you that opposing fans and critics put every little thing they do or advantage they get — perceived or otherwise — under a searing spotlight.

The University of Michigan Wolverines have apparently been enjoying too much success lately and are now being accused of a positively Patriots-esque scandal.

According to a Thursday report from Yahoo Sports, the No. 2 ranked college football team in the country is under NCAA investigation for alleged violations regarding sign-stealing.

The team is accused of sending people to the games of future opponents to scout the signs that they use to call plays on both sides of the ball.

According to Yahoo, the sign-stealing has allegedly extended so far as to include teams that aren’t even on Michigan’s schedule but that it could end up facing in the playoffs.

The Big Ten Conference, which includes Michigan, issued a statement on Thursday acknowledging the allegations and pending investigation.

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program,” the statement read.

“The Big Ten Conference has notified … future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time.”

Now, it is worth noting that sign-stealing is not illegal in and of itself.

As Patriots fans will assure you, every team does it.

What is illegal, as Sports Illustrated pointed out, is sending scouts to watch slated opponents in person (it’s also illegal to use electronic devices to communicate stolen signs, but it does not appear Michigan is being accused of that).

Scouting opponents in person wasn’t even illegal until 1994 — so Michigan certainly wouldn’t be the first team to send people to games ahead of time.

For his part, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any wrongdoing and agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation.

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter,” Harbaugh said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.

“I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.

“Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place.”

