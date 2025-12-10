No Longer Invisible: New Video Uses Technology to Illustrate the 'Immeasurable Value' of Life in the Womb

A new video by pro-life organization Live Action uses technology to bring home the reality of life in the womb.

“Meet Baby Oliver” depicts the earliest stages of human development with what the organization called “scientific clarity and breathtaking detail.”

“‘Meet Baby Oliver’” takes viewers inside the details of the first days and weeks of a newly conceived human being’s life,” Live Action announced on its website.







The video is the sequel to an earlier video, “Meet Baby Olivia,” which was released in 2021.

That film was “a never-before-seen, realistic, and medically accurate look at prenatal development in the womb through the use of computer animation.”

The new production gives viewers a peek at “the first moments, days, and weeks of a human being’s life, from fertilization and the formation of the zygote, to rapid cell divisions and the transition to blastocyst, implantation, and other key developmental milestones,” the site explained.

“[It’s] an unparalleled, scientifically accurate depiction of human life in the womb, allowing viewers to see and understand the remarkable complexity and humanity of the developing child at the earliest ages.”

Lila Rose, Live Action’s founder and president, said in a news release, “When people see the beauty of life in the womb, the humanity of the growing child, and the life that exists from the moment of fertilization, they understand that all human life has immeasurable value.

“Baby Oliver reveals the truth: every baby is a unique miracle, worthy of protection.”

“Baby Olivia” has inspired new fetal development education laws in several states, including Tennessee, North Dakota, Kansas, Indiana, Idaho, and Iowa. Baby Oliver promises to add to that.

Dr. William Lile, OBGYN, noted that modern imaging techniques bring home the reality of an unborn baby’s humanity.

“Just as telescopes and microscopes have revealed realities once hidden from us, modern imaging technologies now allow us to see and comprehend what was previously invisible,” he remarked.

“These technologies are not merely educational, but they are also transformative. “

In addition to the two films on prenatal development, Live Action offers a children’s book called “I’m a Baby. Watch Me Grow.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.