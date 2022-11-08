Parler Share
Commentary
In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, two U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea on Saturday at an undisclosed location in South Korea.
Commentary
In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, two U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and four U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea on Saturday at an undisclosed location in South Korea. (South Korean Defense Ministry / Getty Images)

North Korea Reveals What Missile Launches Are Really Trying to Achieve

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 8, 2022 at 5:20am
North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has had an eventful 2022, firing off a fairly steady stream of missiles on President Joe Biden’s watch. While it’s easy to imagine him giggling as the missiles take flight, seemingly firing them off like a child lighting firecrackers on Independence Day, there’s a method to his madness.

In an Associated Press report, it was revealed that the North Korean military’s recent barrage of missile tests was its way of preparing for scenarios in which it would “mercilessly” launch strikes on South Korean and U.S. forces and tactical targets in the southern half of the Korean Peninsula.

The report added that some of the missiles launched by the rogue nation were “likely” nuclear-capable.

In response to the increased number of North Korean missile tests — reportedly more than 80 missiles fired in a three-day window earlier this month, according to CNN — officials from the U.S. and South Korea said both countries extended “Vigilant Storm” joint military exercise drills by one extra day in response to North Korea’s provocative actions.

Making sure North Korea and Kim Jong Un received the message, on the final day of the joint drills, the United States trotted out two absolute nightmares for any of America’s adversaries — a pair of B-1B supersonic bombers.

In a statement reportedly carried by North Korean state-run media, the general staff of North Korea’s military made it clear that his country isn’t fond of the United States and South Korea hold joint military exercises, saying that was part of the reason for the increased number of missile tests, as a warning.

“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies’ provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the unnamed general said in the statement, according to the AP report.

The general’s statement included specifics of the types of missiles tested by his country’s military, including, “missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to ‘annihilate’ enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances,” the AP report noted.

There were also indications that North Korea could be in the development or testing of a warhead that could paralyze “the operation command system,” which some indicated could describe an electromagnetic pulse bomb or EMP, CNN’s report added.

While North Korea and its leadership are rightfully criticized and rebuked for conducting such tests, it’s important to note that they probably don’t care much about what the West has to say in that regard.

Kim Jong Un and his predecessors have, for years, tested countless missiles in the face of potential retaliatory actions. However, it’s clear now that the North Koreans are simply refining their training in using such deadly and impactful weapons of war.

Even though most North Koreans are starving to death, can’t access medical care and live in a country constantly on the brink of collapse, the country’s willingness to take as many enemies down with them as possible should not be underestimated. With years of extensive training and a ridiculously large military, that’s exactly what’s likely to happen.

Sure, the combined power of the U.S. military and South Korea would undoubtedly make quick work of North Korea if a conflict should break out, but the allies would almost certainly take extensive casualties in the process, as it’s probably safe to assume that North Korea has its proverbial fingers on the triggers of many missile launch buttons at any given time.

Perhaps the most frightening reality is how the United States and the West, in general, feels with Biden as the person who would have to respond to North Korean aggressions, which is probably a much different feeling than we had when former President Donald Trump was commander in chief.

Let’s hope and pray we never have to find out what Biden’s response would entail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
North Korea Reveals What Missile Launches Are Really Trying to Achieve
Conversation