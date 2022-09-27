'They Are Not Afraid': Tucker Explains Why Italians Opted for Giorgia Meloni

Fox News host Tucker Carlson laid out the reasons why Giorgia Meloni won Sunday’s election in Italy during his Monday evening show.

“You can’t tell people they’re in charge of their own government — ‘It’s a democracy, we promise!’ — and then ignore over decades their most strongly held opinions on things that matter. That doesn’t work long-term. They will rebel, guaranteed,” Carlson said.

“The best you can hope for is that they will do it peacefully. In Italy, they seem to be doing just that.”

Carlson noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made comments about the Italian election that some took as a threat.

“My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we’re working together,” von der Leyen said Thursday, according to Reuters. “If things go in a difficult direction — I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland — we have tools.”

“In other words, if voters disobey, ‘we have tools.’ Oh, you do, do you? Well, that sounds like a threat because, of course, it is a threat,” Carlson said.

“It turns out Italians are so desperate they no longer care. They are not afraid, and they are not afraid because neo-liberalism, which [von der Leyen] is espousing, has destroyed their country.

“Energy prices in some places in Italy are now up more than 400 percent over last year. Why? A pointless war in Ukraine and self-destructive climate policy. It’s not an accident, and everyone knows it.”

Carlson also said mass migration has led to increased crime in Italy.

He said Meloni’s opposition to these policies led to her election victory. “Last night, her party … won an overwhelming victory in Italy. They took both majorities in the houses of parliament. So by Italian standards — in fact, by American standards — this is a revolution.”



Carlson said liberals’ hysteric reaction to Meloni’s victory says a lot.

“In a democracy, people should be allowed to have some influence on the priorities of the government that claims to represent them, and when they speak in an election, the people who have been repudiated have a moral obligation to pause, just for one second, and ask, ‘Why didn’t they like what I was offering them?’” Carlson said.

“They have a right to an opinion. In fact, their opinion is at the center of our system, this democracy, but they never ask themselves that. They never take any blame whatsoever.”

“The bureaucrats who drove Italians to seek a change peacefully at the ballot box are completely unwilling to learn from that vote. They’ll just keep ramming their unpopular garbage down the throats of a deeply ungrateful nation until there’s an actual rebellion. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.”

