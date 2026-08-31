'You're Not Going to Believe This': Deputies Find Bible Mysteriously Protected from Arson After Slaying of 8 Family Members

A light has shown through in the absolute darkness that was a shooting at a family gathering in Billings, Montana.

ABC News reported that eight people, including four children, are dead after 44-year-old Alan Michael Smith opened fire on Aug. 23 during a dinner the group was having.

Victims were between 7 and 92 years old. Smith was a part of the family, as KECI noted his parents, his grandmother, his sister, and cousins were present.

Law enforcement arrived at 6 p.m. that evening, responding to an “active shooting event.” When they arrived, the home was on fire.

Smith died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Law enforcement officers, Billings Police Department and sheriff’s deputies made entrance into the backyard, located a male victim in that backyard with a gunshot wound. They extracted him to the neighbor’s front driveway, began life-saving measures,” Interim Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O’Donnell said, noting Smith would die at the hospital, per KECI.

The victims include 72-year-old Barbara Smith, her husband 73-year-old Dana Smith, 92-year-old Evelyn Smith, 39-year-old Megan Ireland-Ghekiere, her children 13-year-old Owen Ireland and 7-year-old Chloe Ireland, and her two stepchildren, 12-year-old Charlotte Ghekiere and 15-year-old Landon Ghekiere.

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O’Donnell commented further on the scene.

“Detectives came to me and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this. Come look at this,’” discovering Barbara’s personal Bible that was almost untouched, per the New York Post.

A family photo album was also recovered.

“If that doesn’t make you think there’s something higher involved in our lives,” he remarked.

This is an awful tragedy, but as the sheriff saw it from that miraculous finding, “There are rays of good and sunshine that come through this.”

A senseless murder of a man’s family caused by the sins of a fallen world is painful for the community of Billings, but also to God Himself.

In spite of the evil that took place, He presented an opportunity to draw us closer to Him.

This was a family that knew Jesus Christ.

As their home was engulfed in flames while they were brutally murdered, His Word remained intact.

Hopefully the neighborhood, the community, and anyone who hears this story will be inspired.

Despite the immense sadness many are feeling at the loss of innocent life, God provided a message that His Word endures even through something so horrible.

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