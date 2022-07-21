In one fell swoop, COVID-19 has claimed the credibility of President Joe Biden and the official vaccine narrative.

The 79-year-old president tested positive for the virus on Thursday despite the abundance of precautions, including having four doses of the vaccine.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” she noted, adding that Biden is receiving the drug Paxlovid.

Coincidentally, this news comes one year to the day after CNN aired a town hall special in which Biden made a definitive claim about the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden said.

It was one year ago today that Biden said this quote: “You’re not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations.” Today, Biden tested positive for covid. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcBQaEXH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2022

Biden further promised that “even if you do ‘catch the virus,’ quote, unquote, like people talk about it in normal terms, you’re — not many people do. If you do, you’re not likely to get sick.”

“You’re probably going to be symptomless. You’re not going to be in a position where your life is in danger. So it’s really kind of basic,” Biden added.

At the time, the president was dutifully repeating the official narrative underpinning restrictions, the massive vaccine rollout and his draconian mandates.

However, even then, it was becoming apparent that the shots were increasingly proving ineffective against variants of the virus.

The administration even went as far as weaponizing social media against those who dissented from the official narrative surrounding COVID-19 — especially vaccines — under the guise of fighting “misinformation.”

Biden and the so-called experts stuck to their guns about the importance of getting a needle in the arm of every American, culminating in the official approval of the inoculation for people of all ages, including babies.

It would be acceptable if they were all simply wrong, but it’s difficult to make that case when elected and unelected bureaucrats alike made it nearly impossible to discuss the efficacy or safety of the vaccines at every turn.

Was Biden lying or just wrong?

It’s difficult to know for sure, but the fact remains that he and his ilk silenced dissenting voices — and sometimes, the cover-up is all the proof that’s needed.

