News

Florida's Biggest Supplier of COVID Vaccine Just Flipped the Script on CDC, Draws Line in the Sand

 By Jack Davis  June 23, 2022 at 4:20pm
The Publix grocery store chain announced this week that it will not be providing COVID-19 vaccinations to children under 5 years old.

“Publix is not administering the COVID vaccine to individuals under 5 years of age at this time. We suggest that customers speak with pediatrician’s offices, community health centers, children’s hospitals, and public health clinics for availability at this time,” the Florida-based company tweeted on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Hannah Herring said Publix will not release a statement explaining its decision, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that all children over 6 months of age be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Publix has been a major part of Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination program. As of April 2021, it was the largest provider of vaccines in the state.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida was the sole state not to pre-order doses of the vaccine for young children.

Should children under 5 receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

That decision, however, would not have impacted Publix because it gets vaccines directly from the federal government through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Publix, which donates to both political parties but has an emphasis on Republican candidates, donated $100,000 to GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign last year.

Many Twitter users had something to say about the decision not to give the COVID-19 vaccine to kids under 5.

Unlike Publix, Walmart will vaccinate children 3 and older.

“While we expect the majority of these vaccines to be distributed to pediatric providers, we plan to administer authorized vaccines for ages 3-5 as supply and distribution allows,” Walmart spokesman Tyler Thomason said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Washington Post noted that Walgreen’s and Winn-Dixie are also vaccinating children ages 3 and up, while CVS will vaccinate children 18 months and older.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
