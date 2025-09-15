Nurse Reportedly Punished for Warning That Doctor Openly Supported Bloody Kirk Assassination

A New Jersey nurse was reportedly suspended last week without pay for admonishing a surgeon who celebrated the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, but she has now been reinstated.

The doctor who was accused of having “cheered” Kirk’s death has resigned, according to a New York Post article published Monday.

Lexi Kuenzle, a nurse at Englewood Health, said she commented on Dr. Matthew Jung’s unprofessional behavior after news of Kirk’s death broke.

Kuenzle claimed she was in front of a nurses’ station with eight other nurses and a patient when she learned of his shocking murder.

“Oh, my God! That’s terrible! I love him!” she said, before Dr. Jung celebrated Kirk’s demise. “You’re a doctor. How could you say someone deserved to die?”

“It was mind-blowing to me,” Kuenzle, 33, told the Post. “I was so angry and upset.”

She reported the incident to management and even posted about it on social media. Kuenzle was called into a meeting the next day and suspended without pay, pending an investigation.

After filing a lawsuit Friday in Bergen County Superior Court against the hospital — and getting a boost from news outlets and social media — the hospital announced Kuenzle would work her regular shifts.

Jung arrogantly thought his offer to “buy lunch” for the nurses after his outburst would save his job. He was wrong.

“[Kuenzle] had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic [Oath] and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the murder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus,” her lawsuit read.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated Wednesday during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Authorities have a suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, in custody and are continuing their investigation.

The Western Journal reached out to Englewood Health about Kuenzle’s claims, but did not receive a reply.

This is a fair outcome. That physician had no right to express such a disgusting opinion in front of patients and staff.

If these allegations are true, the hospital’s administrators should be ashamed for trying to get rid of Kuenzle while simultaneously trying to cover for one of their far-left doctors.

This is a man who held people’s lives in his hands — and he’s cheering about the brutal murder of another human being?

Society holds doctors in high esteem. They’re given the white coat, and with it, immediate respect. Yet their professional standards have been speedily slipping.

The medical arena has become heavily politicized when it comes to gender, Big Pharma, pronouns, hiring practices, religion, vaccinations, and more.

This is just another example of how our nation’s societal rot has ruined the culture of American health care.

Hopefully, Kuenzle will still push for her day in court to expose these monsters and set a precedent for all future physicians.

This type of abhorrent behavior will never be tolerated, and the era of insanity being normalized has finally come to an end.

