NY Prosecuting Attorney Flees as Illegal Alien with Knife Chases, Threatens to Kill Him in Capital: Report

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2025 at 8:40am
An illegal immigrant has been jailed after authorities said a U.S. attorney for New York state was threatened.

Saul Morales-Garcia, 40, was arrested by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office after an incident involving John Sarcone, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York,  according to WNYT.

Sheriff Craig Apple said Morales-Garcia is in the U.S. illegally.

He faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing.

Sarcone said that the suspect made gestures at him of cutting a person’s throat. At his arraignment, prosecutors said Morales-Garcia put a knife in Sarcone’s face.

Morales-Garcia is a previously deported convicted felon whose home nation is El Salvador, officials said.

The incident took place Tuesday night

“I’m a resident of the city of Albany, and … I don’t feel safe to go out for a walk and have a cigar right near the state Capitol,” Sarcone said, according to the Albany Times-Union.

Do New York’s sanctuary policies make it more likely illegals will victimize law-abiding citizens?

According to Sarcone, the incident began when he was smoking a cigar on the street near the hotel.

“I got my eye on him, then I turn back and I’m in front of the Hilton, and I’m just standing there, and I’m looking at him … and he then starts yelling at me in his language that I don’t understand,” Sarcone said.

“I’m smoking a cigar. I don’t say anything to him … and then he pulls the knife. He’s lunging towards me, and I’m still standing there with the cigar.”

Sarcone said he entered the nearby hotel, called Sheriff Apple, then went to see if the man had lingered.

“I didn’t want him to get away, and I yelled out at him,” the attorney explained.

“He turns around, and he starts yelling again … and then he pulls the knife out, and then there’s this (gesture) across his throat thing, like he’s going to slit my throat, and then comes at me again, and I ran back towards the hotel, and then he stopped, and then turned around,” he recounted.

Sarcone indicated, deputies showed up at that moment and took the man threatening him into custody.

Morales-Garcia was charged with a retail theft offense in May 2024 in Pennsylvania, according to the Washington Times. In December 2023, he was charged in Virginia by U.S. Park Police who alleged he was drunk in public and engaged in physically threatening acts.

The suspect has an active arrest warrant in Georgia that goes back to May 2022 and a prior conviction there for drunk driving.

Morales-Garcia was deported in 2010 but later slipped back into the country.

