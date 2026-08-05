House Republican Ends Re-Election Campaign After Ethics Committee Recommends Censure

A Republican House member from North Carolina who was facing censure for his alleged conduct has announced he will not seek re-election.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term,” Rep. Chuck Edwards posted on X.

“Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America,” he wrote.

After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term. Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America. — Congressman Chuck Edwards (@RepChuckEdwards) August 5, 2026

The House Ethics Committee had recommended Edwards be censured, according to Politico.

The committee said that Edwards engaged in “persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers.”

The report said the lawmaker’s actions “made the women feel uncomfortable, and/or gave the appearance of a sexual or romantic advance,” according to The Hill.

“Taken individually, many of Representative Edwards’ actions were at minimum inappropriate; a Member of Congress should not single out a staffer and isolate them from other staff, make frequent comments regarding that person’s appearance and weight, send messages in the middle of the night, text staff deeply personal and seemingly romantic thoughts, intrude on personal occasions without invitation, pay for personal vacations, and spend thousands of dollars on gifts for staffers,” the report said.

“That Representative Edwards did all these things to two young staffers, repeatedly over a sustained period, was beyond inappropriate,” the committee report said.

“While Representative Edwards denied that any of his conduct was intended as a sexual or romantic advance, his pattern of behavior would lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such, including providing the young women with lavish and recurrent gifts, making comments regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations, sending notes regarding his effusive affection, and inviting them to other activities as a way to spend time together,” the report said.

“The Committee found no evidence that Representative Edwards engaged in sexual activity with or explicitly propositioned any individual under his employ. Representative Edwards was aware, however, that his excessive attention toward the young women had led to rumors and innuendo in the office,” the report continued.

“Both women were uncomfortable with his behavior (which they attempted to communicate) but were put in an untenable position by virtue of his status as their boss and a Member of Congress. Representative Edwards was at minimum blind to that reality, and at worst, dismissive of the impact his inappropriate conduct had on the careers and wellbeing of two women on his staff,” the report said.

The report said Edwards’ defense of his actions “demonstrates a disregard for the higher level of decorum that should be expected in the offices of Members of the House.”

“Nonetheless, Representative Edwards has continued to deny any wrongdoing publicly and to the Committee. He has also refused to acknowledge the reality of the power imbalance between a Member of Congress and young staffers, even as his former staffers have been put through this difficult and emotional process with serious repercussions on their personal and professional lives,” the report said.

The Chuck Edwards scandal is so sad. The guy is accused of sexually harassing two young girls, and his defense was literally “we’re just such good friends and I wanted to make them feel pretty.” He literally did yard work for one! He should be censured for being a simp. pic.twitter.com/IgiUyIno6R — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) August 5, 2026

“This shows a lack of self-awareness and accountability. One of the staffers echoed this concern, testifying that Representative Edwards’ conduct gave the impression that ‘he was completely ignoring the fact that [the staffer was] a young female in politics and that [her] image is everything. And while he can navigate rumors like those that are circulating now without concern, because he is, I guess, a male in politics, he had no regard for how something like this could impact my career,’” the report said.

As noted by Politico, the decision by Edwards to drop out of the race comes days before a Monday deadline when Republicans can replace him on the ballot.

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