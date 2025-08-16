NY Woman Visits Public Diamond Mine in the South, Finds 2.3-Carat Gem for Her Engagement Ring

Usually, the guy gives the rock to the girl when a couple gets married. But not in the case of Manhattan’s Micherre Fox, who obtained the diamond for her engagement ring on her own.

Fox found a 2.3-carat white diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, according to an Arkansas State Parks news release.

She trained for two weeks, learning how to dig, then went to Arkansas to try her luck.

“So I brought my tent, and my cot, and all the mining equipment I would need,” Fox said. “This was a perfect opportunity for me to make a commitment about who I want to be in a relationship,” she said, according to WCBS-TV.

“There’s something symbolic about being able to solve problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in a marriage,” Fox said. “You need to be willing and able to solve those problems with hard work.”

Fox had just completed graduate school and had a month free, the release said.

“I was willing to go anywhere in the world to make that happen,” she said. “I researched, and it turned out that the only place in the world to do it was right in our backyard, in Arkansas!”







Fox arrived on July 8 and did everything she was supposed to do, without any luck. Then luck showed up on July 29, the last day of her stay, in the glint of something by her feet

After three weeks of disappointments, Fox nudged what she thought might be a dew-covered spider’s web, but it was not.

“Having never seen an actual diamond in my hands, I didn’t know for sure, but it was the most “diamond-y diamond’ I had seen,” she said.

The park’s Diamond Discovery Center confirmed the find.

“I got on my knees and cried, then started laughing,” Fox said when she realized she had succeeded.

And how. Her find was the third-largest diamond found this year at the park.

Assistant Superintendent Waymon Cox said Fox’s story “highlights the fact that, even when putting forth your best effort, being in the right place at the right time plays a part in finding diamonds.”

Fox agreed. “After all the research, there’s luck and there’s hard work,” she said. “When you are literally picking up the dirt in your hands, no amount of research can do that for you; no amount of education can take you all the way. It was daunting!”

The park said 366 diamonds have been registered at the park this year, with 11 weighing more than one carat.

