NYT Writer Claims 'Combustible' Sophie Cunningham Is 'Just Too Much' to Be Caitlin Clark's Teammate

Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever has drawn headlines not only for her record on the court, but also for her record of standing up for women and girls.

She has used her platform to make clear that self-proclaimed transgender males should not be permitted to play against females in their sports leagues — drawing considerable ire from the left as a result.

The most recent leftist to criticize the WNBA shooting guard for her moral courage was Candace Buckner, a writer for The Athletic — The New York Times’ sports publication.

Buckner declared in the headline of an Oct. 6 piece that the Fever should “part with Sophie Cunningham” because “she’s too turbulent to be paired with Caitlin Clark,” the team’s star point guard.

From @TheAthletic: If the Indiana Fever ever wants to go back to being a basketball team, Sophie Cunningham has to go, our columnist writes. “Cunningham is too combustible, her takes too turbulent to be paired with Caitlin Clark.” https://t.co/X3eXkxlgDh — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 6, 2026

“If the Fever ever want to go back to being a basketball team again and follow the lead of rivals openly clashing with the forces trying to hijack their league, then Cunningham has to go,” Buckner asserted.

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“Cunningham is too combustible, her takes too turbulent to be paired with Caitlin Clark. On the same team, it’s just too much.”

Buckner argued that Clark already attracts substantial controversy — some of which is based on her being white in a league historically dominated by black players.

Such tensions have flared up amid clashes between Clark and her rival, Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream.

The writer also bemoaned that when “Cunningham said something in an ESPN article about protecting girls in sports from transgender athletes,” the statement “naturally set off alarms for the kind of audience that loves its culture wars served with a side of sport.”

In other words, Cunningham dared to state a conservative opinion, and conservatives reacted positively.

Buckner said the conservative crowd then “discovered all kinds of new and fun ways to disrupt the most profitable women’s professional league, which is also powered by the LGBTQIA community.”

She even complained about the viral Cunningham pointing meme, particularly how it was adapted by the White House using a similar viral moment from President Donald Trump.

🤫🫵 https://t.co/REKi0zgdqt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 30, 2026

Such attention from the right side of the aisle apparently disrupted the relative peace enjoyed by the WNBA in their progressive echo chamber.

“Think of the WNBA, the league, as a house. Once upon a time, it was a quaint little dwelling on the edge of town. It wasn’t hidden at all, not with the rainbow flag billowing out front, but only a niche group knew where to find the place,” Buckner described.

“In a blink, with Clark and Angel Reese entering the league, the home underwent massive renovations — like going from a bungalow with good bones to a high-rise condo in the middle of almost every metropolis.”

Buckner concluded that “the Fever need to reconsider who they let into their sacred home, including the players.”

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