Officer Injured After Man 'Weaponized His Vehicle' During Charlotte ICE Raids

One person was injured after a vehicle was used to attack Department of Homeland Security agents performing a crackdown on illegal immigrants in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

“his afternoon in Charlotte near University City, a United States citizen weaponized his vehicle, driving a large van at law enforcement while they were conducting an operation,” DHS posted on X.

“He immediately fled the scene, starting a dangerous high-speed chase through a densely populated area,” the post said.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER INJURED DURING ENFORCEMENT OPERATION. This afternoon in Charlotte near University City, a United States citizen weaponized his vehicle, driving a large van at law enforcement while they were conducting an operation. He immediately fled the scene, starting… pic.twitter.com/Iu2fm1p6Lh — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 17, 2025

“During the chase, he attempted to ram into law enforcement vehicles — posing a serious public safety threat. As agents were boxing him in — the driver proceeded to ram law enforcement vehicles in an attempt to escape,” the post said.

DHS also said that after the unnamed man was arrested, a gun was found in his vehicle.

“The perpetrator has prior arrests for resisting law enforcement, public disturbance and intoxication/ disruptive conduct,” the post said.

Video posted to X showed the van being stopped and its driver detained.

DHS agents caught up to the white van that blew past their blockade, stopped the suspect, and detained him. Not a very smart move amigo, as that’s no Ferrari you are driving. We weren’t really sure if they got him, but the woman videoing made sure we knew. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HsGhFP9uqU — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 17, 2025

DHS dubbed its Charlotte removal operation Operation Charlotte’s Web, according to a DHS news release.

“Nearly 1,400 detainers across North Carolina have not been honored—releasing criminal illegal aliens into North Carolina’s neighborhoods,” the post noted.

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t,” she said.

CBS reported that it was told by a DHS official that 100 illegal immigrants were arrested on Saturday.

The outlet said immigration enforcement will next target New Orleans.

Charlotte police say they will remain aloof from enforcing immigration laws, according to ABC.

“CMPD officers are not authorized to assist with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) administrative warrants, which are civil in nature and not criminal,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement.

