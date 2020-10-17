The New York City Police Department, the largest police force in the nation, has seen a nearly 90 percent increase in retirements so far this year, according to Fox News.

Around 2,400 officers had filed for retirement as of Oct. 6, compared to around 1,300 during the same time frame in 2019, marking an 87 percent increase, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox.

Additionally, a total of 372 officers had resigned as of Oct. 6.

“The NYPD has seen a surge in the number of officers filing for retirement,” the spokesperson said.

“While the decision to retire is a personal one and can be attributed to a range of factors, it is a troubling trend that we are closely monitoring.”

TRENDING: Woman Who 'Leans' Biden Paid Trump Biggest Compliment of the Night, the Left Goes Nuts

The head of one of NYPD’s most prominent units, Fausto Pichardo, retired Tuesday after more than 20 years with the force.

The Police Benevolent Association, the largest law enforcement union in New York, blamed Pichardo’s decision on “elected officials” playing “political games” in a Wednesday tweet.

Do you think the surge in NYPD retirements is due to the 'defund police' movement? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“This is what happens when elected officials play political games with police department operations. Our top talent in all ranks is being driven out the door and public safety is suffering. City Hall’s amateur-hour meddling has left the NPYD broken, almost beyond repair,” the union wrote.

PBA STATEMENT ON CHIEF OF PATROL FAUSTO PICHARDO’S RETIREMENT pic.twitter.com/97uVneO5ZA — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 14, 2020

“This is the highest attrition rate we have seen in over a decade, during a time we are battling enormous spikes in shootings and murders,” PBA president Patrick Lynch wrote in a statement to Fox.

“And thanks to the City Council and Mayor’s ‘Defund the Police’ lunacy, no help is coming any time soon. Our elected leaders need to be held responsible for the dangerous path they’ve chosen.”

New York City cut its police budget by more than $1 billion in early July amid calls to defund law enforcement after the death of George Floyd.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: De Blasio Threatens To Unleash Police on Jewish Protesters

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.