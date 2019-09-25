Official Says Whistleblower Found To Have 'Political Bias' Against Trump: Report

This could put a different spin on the “whistleblower” case.

Fox News national correspondent Ed Henry reported late Tuesday on “Hannity” that the transcript of a July telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky isn’t the only thing that’s going to be released on Wednesday.

A report from the intelligence community’s inspector general will also be released that showed “political bias” on the part of the whistleblower who filed the complaint about the phone call in the first place, according to a senior intelligence office Henry spoke to.

While Henry said he was told there are “at least a few words” in the transcript that could cause “political headaches for the White House,” that’s hardly a surprise in the current political atmosphere. However, the source of the complaint could matter much more.

“I’m told by the senior administration official that the inspector general found the whistleblower had quote-unquote ‘political bias’ in favor of a rival candidate of President Trump in 2020,” Henry said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



The political background could be key because, as CNN reported earlier in the week, the whistleblower apparently had no firsthand knowledge of the phone call between the two presidents.

Revelations that the attorney for the whistleblower has Democratic connections going back to Hillary Clinton’s days as a senator from New York also add to the political context of the complaint that’s convulsed Capitol Hill.

And the news brought immediate reaction on social media.

BREAKING: The Trump administration is releasing a document showing that the Inspector General of the Intel community found the whistleblower had “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate” of Trump https://t.co/1l52hhMtSz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2019

And his lawyers retained are Hillary Clinton lawyers No bias here folks! — random thoughts (@musings_n) September 25, 2019

Noooo day it isn’t so. Could it be in favor of Biden??? — Mrs.Batch❤️ (@kimlovesdisney1) September 25, 2019

My guess is Pocahontas was sending smoke signals to the whistleblower — chris❌ (@Periscope5555) September 25, 2019

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official “impeachment inquiry” on Tuesday, the mainstream media is falling all over itself to report on the latest Democrat push against the Trump White House.

But if the American people see a clear “political bias” on the part of a supposed whistleblower, it’s a good chance the latest effort will fall as flat as the investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller, even if Democrats won’t stop trying.

