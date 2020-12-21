A North Carolina county official who told citizens to stay home for the holidays announced during the same news conference that she plans to travel to spend Christmas with people from outside her own household.

“For this holiday season, we ask that you stay home and only be around those who you live with,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said during a Monday news conference.

“Our data shows that COVID is still very widespread in our community, and holidays and holiday gatherings are some of the most dangerous places to be. So please, stay home, and stay safe.”

Diorio later said that she intends to drive to Durham, North Carolina, to spend Christmas with two people from outside her household.

County Manager Dena R. Diorio and Public Health Director Gibbie Harris provide an update on COVID-19 in Meck County. https://t.co/yrnHmetfcM — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) December 21, 2020

TRENDING: Woman Faces Decades in Prison on Firearms Charges - Even Though 'Not a Single Gun Was Real'

“I will be traveling by car to Durham, North Carolina, to see some close family,” Diorio said in response to a reporter’s question about how she would spend the holidays.

“Small group,” she added.

Another reporter questioned Diorio further on this point, asking, “Isn’t that what we are not supposed to be doing?”

Do you trust public officials regarding the coronavirus pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I know who the family is and I know where they spend their time, so I feel comfortable making that trip,” Diorio responded.

“It’s two people in a household. It’s not a group, it’s a very small number of people and I feel very confident about their safety. So if I did not feel comfortable I would not go.”

“So do you recommend that for everyone?” the reporter asked. “To feel comfortable with what their family members are doing that they don’t live with?”

“I’m making a personal decision based on information that I have,” Diorio said. “That’s the decision that I’ve made, and I think everybody needs to do the same.”

Diorio did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

RELATED: Rand Paul Slams 'So-Called Conservatives' While Opposing COVID Bill on Senate Floor

Diorio joins the ranks of officials who have repeatedly urged citizens to stay home and away from their loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic and then refused to do so themselves. The DCNF has compiled a list of the biggest offenders, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.