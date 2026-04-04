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An interstate highway near the city of Detroit, Michigan.
An interstate highway near the city of Detroit, Michigan. (RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images)

Older Drivers Could Be Forced to Take Road Test Again for License Renewal in Key Swing State

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2026 at 8:35am
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Drivers 75 years old and over would face testing to keep on driving under a bill proposed in the Michigan Senate.

The proposal from Democratic state Sen. Rosemary Bayer means that, if passed, every four years a driver of 75 would need to pass a vision exam, a written driving rules test, and a driving skills test to get a license or renew one, according to Click on Detroit.

At the age of 85, those requirements kick in annually.

Many seniors did not like the concept.

“I don’t know if I’m too happy about this,” Pea Gee, who is almost 70, told the outlet. “It is not the older people that generate a lot of these accidents, it’s the younger drivers.”

“You have a lot of older people, such as myself we see well, we hear well, we can drive, and we’re mentally focused because we’re not texting,” Gee added.

Stephen Rogers said testing might be appropriate, but testing drivers 85 and over every year was not necessary.

“I think that would be overkill,” Rogers said. “I think that’s quite a bit too much. I think it’s a ‘if you can’t get them that way, you get them this way.’ I don’t agree with that.”

“I think that if they want to pass that type of bill, it should be passed for everybody,” Sharon Mann, another older driver, said. “It should not be based on a particular person’s age but maybe on their physical or mental abilities, which would be assessed by a professional.”

Linda Burge, 87, however, backs the idea.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Burge said, according to WTVG-TV. “I would rather somebody tell me I wasn’t able to drive than have an accident and be responsible for it.”

Bayer said the bill was inspired after an incident in which a 94-year-old driver hit and killed a constituent of hers, according to The Detroit News.

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She said the law targets a common issue in families with older drivers.


“I’ve heard so many stories now since I started talking about it; it’s everywhere,” Bayer said. “It’s really hard for a person to get their parent to stop driving. It’s so hard.”

The American Association for Retired People Michigan is not on board.

“Michigan should focus on individualized, evidence‑based approaches — such as reviewing driving records or addressing specific medical concerns — rather than policies that restrict independence, limit access to essential services, and discriminate against older residents,” Jason Lachowski, associate state director for AARP Michigan, said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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