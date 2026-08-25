'There's Only One God, Baby': Shedeur Sanders Corrects Reporter During Live Interview

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had the perfect response when asked about the “gods” controlling the events of Saturday’s preseason home game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field.

The 24-year-old is now in his second season with the Browns. The latest updates say the team is going with Deshaun Watson as its starting quarterback after a “quarterback competition” between the two for the role.

NFL on CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala asked Sanders his thoughts on his time on the field as the Browns were down against the Bills in a game they would ultimately lose 31-7. Sanders seemed upbeat, although at the time, during the fourth-quarter interview, the Bills were ahead.

After a general line of questioning, Kinkhabwala asked about a 30-minute rain delay during the game, wondering what Sanders did with that time.

“Right then, I was just talking to God,” he told her.

“He knows what I’m able to go out here and do … He’s just going to shine through me.”

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Kinkhabwala quipped in response, “Maybe you can talk to the weather gods for me.”

Although the question was lighthearted, Sanders responded, “There’s only one God, baby, and that’s all I know.

“There’s only one God.”

love him or hate him, you can’t doubt it: Shedeur Sanders just gave one of the interviews of all time stop scrolling & watch it’s absolutely amazing https://t.co/StwDu7539g pic.twitter.com/R0LJdDFJDu — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 22, 2026

Even if you aren’t a fan of Sanders, this is a commendable remark.

There are no “weather gods” or “football gods,” for that matter.

Football is an American sport, and we are a God-fearing Christian people.

Pew Research noted, citing the Religious Landscape Study for 2023-24, that 62 percent of Americans identify as Christians.

The Nicene Creed, the statement of faith for the Christian world first adopted at the Council of Nicaea in 325, starts unmistakably, “I believe in one God, the Father almighty, maker of heaven and earth.”

Polytheism has been adopted in contemporary culture as an off-the-cuff invocation, seemingly in an irreverent fashion. Fans of sports, entertainment, and music ask the “[insert activity here] gods” for help.

Yes, in all likelihood, the person making a comment like that is not a genuine polytheist, but there is still cause for concern.

Our speech defines us. Everyday words, phrases, and mannerisms set the tone for how we frame our affairs and process our surroundings.

Putting it simply, language like Kinkhabwala’s takes us on a slow walk, nearly unnoticeable without vigilance, away from the one true God.

He wants to have a relationship with us.

But if we turn the other direction, embracing something else, we abandon that relationship.

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