Multiple College Football Games Rescheduled as Hurricane Isaias Approaches

Hurricane Isaias has already rewritten part of the Week 6 college football schedule, and more changes are likely to come before the hurricane hits.

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ makes major decision as Hurricane Isaias looms https://t.co/fi2gTwnJqA https://t.co/WUYzpwoIBp — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2026

The storm is a Category 3 as of Friday, with landfall forecast for the northern Gulf Coast late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Schools on that track, and a few farther east, moved kickoffs or canceled, rather than leave the decision until Saturday morning.

How do you think Hurricane Isaias will impact college football this season? Significantly, many games will change Moderately, only a few games will be affected Not at all, teams will adapt easily Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Significantly, many games will change 42% (5 votes) Moderately, only a few games will be affected 58% (7 votes) Not at all, teams will adapt easily 0% (0 votes)

As of 11 a.m. EST, #Isaias is a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120mph. With landfall projected for this evening, now is the time to finalize your plans. If you are not evacuating, make sure you have everything you need to shelter in place. All state resources stand ready to respond and support impacted communities. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 9, 2026



The only cancellation so far is Northeastern State at West Florida. The Pensacola school called off Saturday’s home game; Athlon Sports reported that the nonconference matchup is not expected to be played at a later time.

Florida A&M at Alabama State was the biggest date change. The Southwestern Athletic Conference moved the Montgomery game up a full day, from Saturday to Friday at noon Eastern, on SWAC TV.

Alabama State’s homecoming schedule was adjusted with it.

Most of the other changes were earlier kickoffs on the same Saturday. Rice at East Carolina, the only FBS game moved as of Friday afternoon, went from 4 p.m. Eastern to 1 p.m. on Nexstar and ESPN+. Davidson at Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina, moved from 5:30 p.m. to noon on ESPN+. East Tennessee State at The Citadel in Charleston moved from 2 p.m. to noon, also on Nexstar and ESPN+.

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern moved from 6 p.m. to noon on ESPN+. Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M in Huntsville moved up six hours, to 1 p.m. Eastern on SWAC TV, FBSchedules reported.

Southern at Prairie View A&M, west of Houston, went the other way by an hour, from 3 p.m. Eastern to 4 p.m. on HBCU Go, according to an OutKick account of the same list.

The biggest game in the region is still on. Alabama was scheduled to host Georgia in Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

However, the game lost its most prominent spectator. President Donald Trump called off a planned trip to Tuscaloosa, CBS Atlanta reported, so that security around his visit would not pull first responders off Hurricane Isaias. The cancellation did not change the kickoff. Alabama is still scheduled to host Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

President Trump has canceled his plans to attend this Saturday’s Southeastern Conference college football clash between Georgia and Alabama, saying his presence would be a distraction during Hurricane Isaias. https://t.co/PiYB2HEWjE — CBS Atlanta (@CBSNewsATL) October 9, 2026



FBSchedules said it will add changes as schools announce them.

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