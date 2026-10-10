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Alabama Crimson Tide players pose with fans after beating the Florida State Seminoles 50-36 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama is scheduled to host the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama Crimson Tide players pose with fans after beating the Florida State Seminoles 50-36 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama is scheduled to host the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Tuscaloosa. (Jason Clark / Getty Images)

Multiple College Football Games Rescheduled as Hurricane Isaias Approaches

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 9, 2026 at 5:53pm
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Hurricane Isaias has already rewritten part of the Week 6 college football schedule, and more changes are likely to come before the hurricane hits.

 

The storm is a Category 3 as of Friday, with landfall forecast for the northern Gulf Coast late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Schools on that track, and a few farther east, moved kickoffs or canceled, rather than leave the decision until Saturday morning.

 

How do you think Hurricane Isaias will impact college football this season?


The only cancellation so far is Northeastern State at West Florida. The Pensacola school called off Saturday’s home game; Athlon Sports reported that the nonconference matchup is not expected to be played at a later time.

Florida A&M at Alabama State was the biggest date change. The Southwestern Athletic Conference moved the Montgomery game up a full day, from Saturday to Friday at noon Eastern, on SWAC TV.

Alabama State’s homecoming schedule was adjusted with it.

Most of the other changes were earlier kickoffs on the same Saturday. Rice at East Carolina, the only FBS game moved as of Friday afternoon, went from 4 p.m. Eastern to 1 p.m. on Nexstar and ESPN+. Davidson at Presbyterian in Clinton, South Carolina, moved from 5:30 p.m. to noon on ESPN+. East Tennessee State at The Citadel in Charleston moved from 2 p.m. to noon, also on Nexstar and ESPN+.

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South Carolina State at Charleston Southern moved from 6 p.m. to noon on ESPN+. Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M in Huntsville moved up six hours, to 1 p.m. Eastern on SWAC TV, FBSchedules reported.

Southern at Prairie View A&M, west of Houston, went the other way by an hour, from 3 p.m. Eastern to 4 p.m. on HBCU Go, according to an OutKick account of the same list.

The biggest game in the region is still on. Alabama was scheduled to host Georgia in Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

However, the game lost its most prominent spectator. President Donald Trump called off a planned trip to Tuscaloosa, CBS Atlanta reported, so that security around his visit would not pull first responders off Hurricane Isaias. The cancellation did not change the kickoff. Alabama is still scheduled to host Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

 


FBSchedules said it will add changes as schools announce them.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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