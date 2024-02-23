'Oppenheimer' Manages to Set Yet Another Record Months After Leaving Theaters

Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Robert J. Oppenheimer biopic is continuing to break records even now, long after its theatrical run had ended.

On Feb. 16, “Oppenheimer” made its way over to the streaming service Peacock, several months after ending its run in theaters.

As soon as it did, it set an all-time Peacock record.

According to Variety, “Oppenheimer” is now the most-watched pay-one film on the Peacock steaming service of all time.

Pay-one films are exclusive to Peacock for a four-month window before being shared with other streamers.

This is no small feat, given the competition.

The previous record holder was the family-friendly (a rarity these days, which no doubt led to its massive success) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The animated feature garnered over $1.3 billion at the 2023 box office, beating out “Oppenheimer,” which brought in just over $950 million, to take the year’s number two spot behind “Barbie.”

But apparently, that success didn’t fully translate to streaming.

This is far from the first record set by “Oppenheimer.”

The film set many major records during its historic near-billion-dollar run.

For starters, thanks to the unparalleled success of “Barbie,” it is the highest-grossing movie to never reach the number one spot at the box office, both domestically and globally.

The film also became the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time worldwide behind only 2019’s “Joker.”

The biopic also set multiple IMAX records.

According to Box Office Pro, the $35 million IMAX premiere of “Oppenheimer” was the biggest July opening for IMAX ever, the biggest global and domestic IMAX opening of 2023 and the biggest domestic and global premiere for a film directed by Christopher Nolan.

That last record, given Nolan’s spectacular body of work, is quite something.

The film is expected to gobble up many trophies at this year’s 96th Academy Awards.

Cillian Murphy, the actor who portrayed Oppenheimer, has been nominated for “Actor In A Leading Role,” Robert Downey Jr., who played Lewis Strauss, is up for “Actor In A Supporting Role” and Emily Blunt, for her performance as Oppenheimer’s wife Katherine, is up for “Actress In A Supporting Role.”

In addition, “Oppenheimer” has received nominations for its cinematography, costume design, direction, editing, makeup and hairstyling and original score, as well as for “Best Picture,” among others.

