Share
Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' Manages to Set Yet Another Record Months After Leaving Theaters

 By Michael Austin  February 23, 2024 at 8:00am
Share

Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Robert J. Oppenheimer biopic is continuing to break records even now, long after its theatrical run had ended.

On Feb. 16, “Oppenheimer” made its way over to the streaming service Peacock, several months after ending its run in theaters.

As soon as it did, it set an all-time Peacock record.

According to Variety, “Oppenheimer” is now the most-watched pay-one film on the Peacock steaming service of all time.

Pay-one films are exclusive to Peacock for a four-month window before being shared with other streamers.

Trending:
Flashback: Canceled Johnny Depp's Response to Disney Execs If They Come Crawling Back

This is no small feat, given the competition.

The previous record holder was the family-friendly (a rarity these days, which no doubt led to its massive success) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The animated feature garnered over $1.3 billion at the 2023 box office, beating out “Oppenheimer,” which brought in just over $950 million, to take the year’s number two spot behind “Barbie.”

But apparently, that success didn’t fully translate to streaming.

Have you seen 'Oppenheimer'?

This is far from the first record set by “Oppenheimer.”

The film set many major records during its historic near-billion-dollar run.

For starters, thanks to the unparalleled success of “Barbie,” it is the highest-grossing movie to never reach the number one spot at the box office, both domestically and globally.

The film also became the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time worldwide behind only 2019’s “Joker.”

The biopic also set multiple IMAX records.

Related:
Flashback: Canceled Johnny Depp's Response to Disney Execs If They Come Crawling Back

According to Box Office Pro, the $35 million IMAX premiere of “Oppenheimer” was the biggest July opening for IMAX ever, the biggest global and domestic IMAX opening of 2023 and the biggest domestic and global premiere for a film directed by Christopher Nolan.

That last record, given Nolan’s spectacular body of work, is quite something.

The film is expected to gobble up many trophies at this year’s 96th Academy Awards.

Cillian Murphy, the actor who portrayed Oppenheimer, has been nominated for “Actor In A Leading Role,” Robert Downey Jr., who played Lewis Strauss, is up for “Actor In A Supporting Role” and Emily Blunt, for her performance as Oppenheimer’s wife Katherine, is up for “Actress In A Supporting Role.”

In addition, “Oppenheimer” has received nominations for its cinematography, costume design, direction, editing, makeup and hairstyling and original score, as well as for “Best Picture,” among others.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




'Oppenheimer' Manages to Set Yet Another Record Months After Leaving Theaters
Flashback: Canceled Johnny Depp's Response to Disney Execs If They Come Crawling Back
'Best Action Star' Controversy Is Even Worse Than People Thought: Look at Who Wasn't Even Nominated
Kimmel Leaving Late Night: Interview Hints Exactly When Host Will End His Talk Show Career
Was it Rigged? You'll Never Believe Who Beat Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise For 2023's 'Best Action Star'
See more...

Conversation