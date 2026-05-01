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Oregon Man Faces Lengthy Prison Sentence After Targeting Customs and Border Protection Helicopter

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2026 at 4:20pm
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An Oregon man has admitted he pointed a high-powered laser at a Customs and Border Protection helicopter in October

Brian K. Kapileo Nepaial, 38, of Aloha, Oregon, pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft and also possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a Department of Justice news release.

On Oct. 3, the flight crew of a CBP helicopter was struck by a green laser.

Because of the light, it aborted a planned landing.

However, the crew was able to see someone who was walking near a residence prior to disappearing.

On Oct. 10, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home.

FBI agents found a laser belonging to Kapileo Nepaial and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Kapileo Nepaial was indicted on Dec. 16.

“A laser can incapacitate pilots, putting thousands of passengers at risk every year,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which called the devices “a serious threat.”

The count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

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The drug charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Kapileo Nepaial could also face a $5 million fine and five years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

An FBI affidavit said the suspect was on probation at the time of the laser incident after being charged with dealing heroin and methamphetamine.

As noted by the Post Millennial, the incident came at a time when antifa was urging residents of the Portland, Oregon, area to shine lasers at government helicopters.

On Sept. 29, 2025, a federal helicopter was targeted, leading to an FBI raid that netted several illegal immigrants who were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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