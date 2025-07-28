Share
News
A detailed view of the sun covered by smoke from the Canadian wildfires as air quality alerts were issued across Minnesota during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota.
A detailed view of the sun covered by smoke from the Canadian wildfires as air quality alerts were issued across Minnesota during the second round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers / Getty Images)

Organizers of Major Sun-Dimming Experiment Collaborated with the Federal Government: Documents

 By Johnathan Jones  July 28, 2025 at 8:34am
Share

A group of researchers developing a controversial sun-dimming technology worked closely with federal scientists while keeping their plans quiet from the public, according to internal documents obtained by Politico.

The project, known as the Marine Cloud Brightening Program, was led by the University of Washington and supported by private climate advocacy groups and wealthy donors.

Its goal was to test machines that spray tiny salt particles into the air, with the hope of forming brighter clouds that reflect sunlight and to potentially cool the Earth.

In 2023, the team attempted a small test on the deck of a retired aircraft carrier off the coast of Alameda, California.

That test lasted only 20 minutes before city officials shut it down, saying they had not been properly informed.

But internal emails, texts, and research plans obtained by and shared by Politico on Sunday show the real goal was much more audacious.

Before the Alameda test even began, the team was planning a full-scale experiment over 3,900 square miles of ocean, an area Politico noted is area larger than Puerto Rico.

Those behind the experiment had also been in contact with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Department of Energy (DOE).

“The science plan for the study has been shared with our colleagues at NOAA and DOE,” said a draft report prepared for donors.

Should sun dimming be banned?

Politico’s Corbin Hiar reported, “A Department of Energy spokesperson acknowledged funding University of Washington ‘research on how ambient aerosols affect clouds,’ but said the agency hadn’t supported ‘deliberate field deployment of aerosols into the environment.’”

The researchers hoped to secure more access to government aircraft and ships and were seeking millions of dollars in funding.

The program’s backers included several tech billionaires and major philanthropic foundations.

Despite the scale of the proposed experiment, the organizers kept their plans from the public in the area — and deliberately so.

Documents shared show they coached team members not to mention the test to reporters and worked to avoid triggering alarm among those who reside in and around the San Francisco Bay.

Related:
Sorry, Elon: Forget About Living on Mars, Humans Think They Have New Ways of Living on Earth

One internal message even advised staff to “avoid scaring them overly” when discussing the plan.

Alameda’s mayor Ezzy Ashcraft said she learned about the project from a news report.

Solar geoengineering aims to reflect sunlight away from the Earth to cool the planet and it is not federally regulated.

NOAA declined to comment for the article and the agency has remained quiet about the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

You can read the University of Washington’s report on the Marine Cloud Brightening Program in its entirety here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Organizers of Major Sun-Dimming Experiment Collaborated with the Federal Government: Documents
Meet Derrick Perry, the Hero With a Gun Who Stopped Alleged Walmart Terrorist Stabber
Meet the Indian Slugger Liberals Insulted When They Forced the Cleveland Indians to Be Renamed
NFL Star Says He's 'Excited' to Play for the 'Washington Redskins' After Trump Calls Out Team on Name Change
Legendary Coach Nick Saban Backs Trump Order on Paying College Athletes as a 'Huge Step' in Fixing a Broken Model
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation