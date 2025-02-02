Share
Outrage After What Chinese Zookeepers Did to New Tiger Exhibit Comes to Light

 By Ole Braatelien  February 2, 2025
A barking tiger?

No, it’s not a newly discovered species in the jungles of the Orient.

Instead, it’s a Chinese zoo’s attempt to fool visitors into thinking that what they’re looking at isn’t an ordinary canine, but a ferocious “tiger dog,” according to the U.K.’s The Mirror.

Never mind the tail wagging and the barking.

In case you wanted to see these rare exotic animals, the zoo in question is called the Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom in Taizhou, China, according to the outlet.

But be careful not to put your hand in the cage. These beasts are known to lick.

It’s not clear why the clever disguises didn’t work.

Are you surprised Chinese communists lie so readily?

Zookeepers dyed the dogs’ fur bright orange with black tiger stripes.

The puffy impostor canines were Chow Chows, a dog breed native to Northern China, according to DogTime.

But when the local media pushed the zoo for answers, it was forced to admit the truth.

“It was a native Chow Chow dyed into a ‘tiger dog,’ not a tiger,” said a spokesman for Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom.

The zoo claimed the exhibit was merely a gimmick.

Interestingly, it’s not the only zoo in China to pull this kind of stunt.

In September, a zoo in the Guangdong province of China went viral for trying to pass Chow Chows off as pandas, according to CNN.

Outraged visitors reportedly demanded their money back, according to The Mirror.

The manager at the Guangdong zoo, surnamed Huang, said the dogs are a top attraction, CNN reported.

“These are Chow Chow dogs being painted (as pandas), as this is part of our specialties,” Huang told Chinese media outlet the Sichuan Observation.

